Engineer Joined Bengaluru College to Steal Rs 35 Lakh Computer Parts, Nabbed

A 27-year-old electronics engineer has been arrested by Karnataka Police on the charges of stealing computer parts worth 35 lakhs from a private engineering college northeast Bengaluru’s Bagalur. According to the police investigation, the accused Raj Patra joined the engineering college in Dwarkanagar, Bagalur main road, as a security guard in mid-April. After joining, he observed the place and then stole computer parts from labs, classrooms and other places in the college. “Using duplicate keys and sometimes breaking into the rooms from windows, Patra would dismantle the system and remove vital accessories and processors of hard disks like RAMs,” the police told the Times of India. According to the police, he stole more than 200 computers’ parts between July 5 and July 11.

On July 13, when a technical staff of the college realised that some parts were missing, the college administration registered a complaint. By then, Patra had left the place he rented to live near the college premises. The investigating officer considered his disappearance as a clue that he could be behind the theft but neither the college nor the security agency he worked for had any information about him.

After that, he took off to Odisha and repeated the same modus operandi. In Bhubaneshwar, he joined a private college, again as a security guard. Just in a few days, he disappeared with computer parts, as per the police. They contacted the shops that purchased from him, and investigated his methods.

The police team then laid a trap for Patra. They contacted Patra on the pretext of buying the computer parts and called him to Karnataka. Patra chose a spot near Kolar, where the police caught him red-handed. According to Karnataka Police, they informed Odisha Police about the theft in Bhubaneshwar and a team of two sub-inspectors arrived to take Patra back after a local court’s permission.

