Engineering Gone Wrong? Anand Mahindra Turns Quizmaster for Twitter, Netizens Left Baffled

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is famous for sharing and encouraging brilliant ideas he comes across on Twitter. He often endorses them and sometimes even rewards them. Recently, he shared an image that is quite the opposite of an intelligent idea. Mahindra posted two pictures, one of a rooftop solar panel and another of a drainage hole, and asked people to guess the commonality between the two.

“A friend sent me this (picture) on the left, of a solar panel on a rooftop. What do you believe it has in common with the (picture) on the right, which I had tweeted some time ago?” wrote Mahindra in the Twitter post.

It does not take a genius to figure out what was wrong in the pictures. Hence, there were a lot of responses from the netizens, some addressing the question directly and others being just witty. The post has received over 15 thousand likes.

First things first, the correct answer is. “The solar panels are covered with roof, so they become useless. And the sink is at a height (above the surface) so the water can't go into it. Both are basically of no use,” answered by a user, Manas Pawar.

Here is another explanation by another user, “Both arrangements fail to serve the intended purpose. Solar panel won’t generate electricity and drainage won’t be able to drain.”

“Same engineer!” commented one user.

“The common thing is there is no common sense!” another user wrote.

One user blamed online classes for the blunders. “When you become an engineer through online classes,” he wrote.

There was one user though who tried to disprove the general theory. According to him, both the arrangements are fine. “Left: Solar water heater with temperature control mechanism at source for extremely hot places. Right: Shallow swimming pool with overflow drainage scheme,” he wrote. Those are indeed strong arguments. The user was appreciated by another who replied, “Cover-up Engineer of the year award for (you)”