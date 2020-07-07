Engineering Professor from Tamil Nadu Turns to Making Murukkus after Losing Job Due to Covid-19

While millions are suffering due to job loss and unemployed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a man from Tamil Nadu has decided to shift gears from being a professor of engineering to a maker of savoury murukkus.

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, T Maheswaran, a native of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, used to teach engineering to students at a private college in Coimbatore. He was also the the head of the department of Computer Science at the institute. The 30-year-old, however, lost his job after the college closed due to the pandemic and management informed him that they couldn't pay salaries anymore, The Hindu reported.

Not one to lose heart, Maheswaran decided to adapt to the situation and began making and selling murukkus at his hometown in Neyveli.

According to the report, despite his high qualifications, Maheswaran was told that he could only keep his job in case he managed to bring three new students to the institute. Tje professor managed to get a job at another institute but they too had similar demands regarding enrolment of new students.

Now, Maheswaran, who has a six-month-old daughter, relies on selling the tasty local snack in order to make a living. He and his family make Rs 500 selling murukkus - popular snack in Tamil Nadu - to the locals of Neyveli and make Rs 500 a day.

Maheswaran is not the only one to look for alternative careers or accept low paying jobs despite being skilled and qualified, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, a Thai pilot by the name of Nakarin Inta lost his job due to the pandemic and resorted to delivering food on motorbikes to make ends meet.

A Belgian pop singer also switched careers recently due to COVID-19 and took up a job in an office to earn a living.