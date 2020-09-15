Engineers Day 2020: Here Are All the 'Jugaad' Engineers Who Won Over Even Anand Mahindra

India celebrates Engineers Day on 15 September to pay tribute to the greatest engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Born on this day in 1861 in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, he went on to become one of the country's most prolific civil engineers, dam builders, statesmen and economists and is considered one of the foremost nation-builders.

Responsible for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore as well as the flood protection system for Hyderabad, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and was awarded British knighthood by King George V.

While engineering is a serious profession, it is not bereft of funny tales and instances of jugaad which can blow anyone's mind with its sheer ingenuity. Often industrialist Anand Mahindra promotes such instances on his social media handle leaving netizens in splits.

Here's looking at instances of jugaad by engineers:

A bike used to separate the corn from kernel

Anand Mahindra shared the video in praise of the multitasking talents of Indians which showed how creatively farming communities turn bikes and tractor into machines to separate corn.

I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’ pic.twitter.com/rMj6rowA3L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2020

Tesla gets charged by Honda generator

The video shows a man using gasoline for a Tesla car. When someone else asks the man when he needs to use gas for a fully electric vehicle, then he opens the back bonnet to show that he is carrying a Honda gasoline generator in his Tesla to produce electricity.

And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda powered Tesla... pic.twitter.com/SHlLSuiS1n — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2020

Men manually tip truck to drop logs

Not all jugaads by Indians have always been favoured by Anand Mahindra. The industrialist severely criticized a video that shows a group of people manually lifting the front of a truck and tilting it towards the back.

Got this random video today. Crazy. They’ve made this the cheapest possible tipper truck. Violates all safety& loading regulations. Hugely unsafe for those holding the truck up. Yet I marvel at how our people persevere & manage without resources. pic.twitter.com/wYbzp7KjUT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2020

Innovative parking

The jugaad video highlighted a parking space saver technique. Shared by the business tycoon, it shows a man parking his car on a steel frame. After getting down from the car, he pushed the vehicle into a triangular space below the staircase to securely park it.

Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead. I love the ‘geometrical’ elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient! https://t.co/5B76wTMz6q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 11, 2020

Another car parking video

The video shows a car being safely parked in an area where there less space to maneuver the vehicle. As the car enters the area, a man goes ahead and drags a wheeled track out. The driver gets the car on the tracks and then pushes it in perfectly.

Now that IS pretty clever. What to do when you have less room for manoeuvre... Finding clever ways to deal with constraints is an Indian talent! https://t.co/oUI6szXFyK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 18, 2020

Contactless delivery at the liquor shop

The video shows a long chute installed at the window of a shop through which a green plastic bottle is passed to a customer. The customer puts money in it and the same passage is used to return change. Once the transaction is complete, the liquor bottle is slid through the chute.

This clip’s been circulating for a bit. Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design. The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car. @PininfarinaSpA @tech_mahindra pic.twitter.com/gGF2jUYs7l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2020

The 'Khatiya-vator'

The video of a rustic cot being attached to a construction vehicle for agro work was accompanied by Mahindra's caption, "I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator'."

https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1130694415301787648?s=20

Bottle turns door stopper

The business tycoon expressed his admiration for an Indian jugaad which showed a water bottle being creatively used as a 'door closer'.

My #whatsappwonderbox is filled with examples of modest, but out-of-the-box thinking applied to everyday problems. This person spent just ₹2 to rig this door closure versus ₹1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas! pic.twitter.com/azla5WoyjI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2019

Creative recycling of plastic

Not exactly a video, the industrialist shared the image of a plastic tank being turned into a garage housing two two-wheelers saying that it was good to see people creatively recycling stuff.

I had tweeted about banning plastic water bottles in my office & I suppose that could apply to a number plastic products around us. But good to see people creatively recycling stuff as well! pic.twitter.com/T0780KLUrI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2019

What do think about these Jugaads? Tell us!