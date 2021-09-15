Engineer's Day: Netflix India Doffs A Hat To 3 Idiots, Kota Factory And Breaking Bad

Wednesday marks Engineers’ Day in India and to mark the event, Netflix India had a quirky social media post dedicated to all engineers. The American streaming platform shared a tweet to wish all engineers who have inspired fictional characters like Rancho aka Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad aka Phunsukh Wangdu from 2009 movie 3 Idiots. However, the tweet ended on a hilarious note as Netflix India also added a dialogue from Jesse Pinkman of Breaking Bad.

The tweet shared by the OTT platform read, “Happy Engineers’ Day to the Ranchos, the Jeetus and the Vaibhavs of the world. Here’s a message from Jesse to all of you.” The message from Jesse happened to be a famous dialogue from the character played by actor Aaron Paul in the series, where he says excitedly, “Yeah, Science!” Considering how Jesse was not from an engineering background, his amusement with little and complicated scientific phenomena were quite plain.

Happy #EngineersDay to the Ranchos, the Jeetus and the Vaibhavs of the world. Here’s a message from Jesse to all of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G4HtVf64Ph — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 15, 2021

Netflix India also mentioned two of the most memorable fictional engineer characters ‘Jeetu’ and ‘Vaibhav’ played by actors Jitendra Kumar and Mayur More in Kota Factory. The two characters are known for delivering some of the most honest performances. The depiction of Kota, a city in Rajasthan which has transformed into a hub for coaching centres for young people preparing for various entrance exams, has also been appreciated by the Indian viewers.

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad is an Emmy Award-winning American drama series starring Bryan Cranston as the protagonist with Paul playing the role of his professional partner. The show depicts the story of Walter White, (played by Cranston) a chemistry teacher who discovers that he has cancer. However, he decides to get into the meth-making business to repay his medical debts. The plot thickens when his priorities begin to change as he partners with Jesse.

Some of the Twitter users who found the tweet on their timeline commented with their favourite Jesse phrases, while some shared some fun gifs from the show which first aired in 2008.

