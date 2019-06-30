Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

England Uniting Pakistan and India Fans in World Cup is Why We Love Cricket

Eoin Morgan's England has united Indian and Pakistani fans in this World Cup and we can totally understand why.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
England Uniting Pakistan and India Fans in World Cup is Why We Love Cricket
Photo by News18 Hindi.
Loading...

"Divided by England in 1947, united by England in 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup."

English cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain put up a simple yet intriguing question on his Twitter page: Who would the Pakistan fans be supporting during India and England's big clash on Sunday and the responses to his post weren't surprising.

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan have put their rivalries on hold for the greater cause - to uproot the hosts England from their home soil and possibly from the showpiece event to meet each other in the semi-finals or perhaps the big finale.

After coming under severe criticism for their subpar performance and "brainless captaincy" against India, Pakistan has risen from the ashes and showed what Sarfaraz Ahmed's team is capable of. First, the green warriors sent Faf's South Africa packing from the tournament, then they followed it up by breaking New Zealand's winning streak and handing them their first defeat of the World Cup by six wickets. On Saturday, Pakistan held their nerves to beat a passionate Afghanistan side in the final over of the match, thus registering their third consecutive victory of the tournament.

With this win, the tables have turned. Literally. Pakistan's win has pushed England down to the 5th spot with 8 points, just a touch ahead of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka sitting with 7 and 6 points respectively. The Sarfaraz team is now in the first half of the points table with 9 points and in the 4th spot below Kiwis (11 points).

Seeing Pakistan making a dramatic comeback in the World Cup probably has made England more anxious as their remaining matches before they can get to the semi-finals are against India and New Zealand.

Sensing that the tournament is now open for teams lurking in the bottom half of the points table and no more a "predictable" and "lopsided" World Cup, Indian fans came out in full flow to support Pakistan to beat the BlackCaps on Wednesday and now, the time has come for the fans from the other side of the border to reciprocate.

On Thursday, a curious tweet from Nasser Hussain cleared the air when the Men in Green declared that it would be Virat Kohli & Co. who they would cheer for when they take on England on Sunday.

That England would be the reason for India and Pakistan's unity was a sight to behold.

That is one way to put it.

But who is Nass supporting?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram