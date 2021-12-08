England Batters Brutaly Trolled After Being Reduced to 'Ashes' by Australian Pacers

Pat Cummins had a dream start as Australia Test captain after he ripped through England with a fifer on debut to dismiss the visitors for just 147 on the stroke of tea on the opening day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Wednesday. While Mitchell Starc bowled England opener Rory Burns with the first ball of the match, wickets started tumbling down after a brief fightback from Jos Buttler (39) and Ollie Pope (35). Cummins also managed to take five wickets. Three of the England batsmen departed for ducks, including skipper Joe Root, while star all-rounder Ben Stokes departed for a mere 8.

Getting all-out for just 147 in under 51 overs meant the England batsmen weren’t going to be spared by memers on social media.

Have a look:

Jos Buttler and ollie pope holding England's batting order : pic.twitter.com/l7S4GVdgD6— Sajallllllllllllllllllllllllllll (@Yummynem_) December 8, 2021

England fans who have stayed up for the #Ashes pic.twitter.com/gIe6RDSkcm— Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 8, 2021

Only Player who can win England the #Ashes this year !!He got @nassercricket out for a duck, three innings in a row 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wuk0DpGxe9 — ° (@anubhav__tweets) December 2, 2021

There is only one man who can save England now #jarvo69 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/cIvm0awfSu— Puck alderuccio (@puckhump) December 8, 2021

ENGLAND FANS AFTER BURNS OUT FIRST BALL O’ THE DAY: #ASHES pic.twitter.com/aPZB0Q9XVE— Wallop Fam Since 2016 (@cfc_1892) December 8, 2021

Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Ashes test against Australia at the Gabba on Wednesday as the tourists omitted paceman Stuart Broad in a major surprise.

Root said the decision was an issue of man-management over a long series. “It was a very hard decision to make but there are five test matches and all those guys will be wanting to play a big part in the series. It’s important they are all ready to go when their time comes,” Root said on a humid morning at the Gabba.

