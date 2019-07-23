England Pacer Jofra Archer Joins the Viral #BottleCapChallenge With an Important Twist

The viral Bottle Cap Challenge has taken the Internet by storm and prodded many celebrities to showcase their athletic skills. England fast bowler and World Cup hero Jofra Archer, too, has joined the trend but for a different purpose. Archer took to Twitter to post the video of his Bottle Cap Challenge for Coca Cola, drawing thousands of likes and retweets.

“Check out this version of the #bottlecapchallenge for Coca-Cola. When you recycle your empty bottles, remember to keep the cap on! #challengeaccepted #recycle #cricket #ad,” wrote Jofra on Twitter.

Hitting the bull’s eye, the video shows the England pacer, fresh off his dream run at the ICC World Cup 2019, sending the cap of one of the bottles hurling into a dustbin with an accurate delivery.

Even though bottles have been at the centre of viral challenges for quite some time now, celebs can’t seem to have enough of the Bottle Cap Challenge, which has turned into an online rage within a span of just a few months.

Needless to say, netizens were impressed by Archer's skills.

The skills my dude — Molly (@Olivia_Mollz_04) July 19, 2019

It was initially made popular by Karo Pashikyan, an MMA fighter from Kazakhstan, who uploaded a video of himself partaking in the challenge.

A bevvy of celebrities including cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh has decided to try their hands at the challenge.