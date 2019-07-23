England Pacer Jofra Archer Joins the Viral #BottleCapChallenge With an Important Twist
Hitting the bull’s eye, the video shows the England pacer, fresh off his dream run at the ICC World Cup 2019, sending the cap of one of the bottles hurling into a dustbin with accurate delivery.
Image by CricketNext / News18.
The viral Bottle Cap Challenge has taken the Internet by storm and prodded many celebrities to showcase their athletic skills. England fast bowler and World Cup hero Jofra Archer, too, has joined the trend but for a different purpose. Archer took to Twitter to post the video of his Bottle Cap Challenge for Coca Cola, drawing thousands of likes and retweets.
“Check out this version of the #bottlecapchallenge for Coca-Cola. When you recycle your empty bottles, remember to keep the cap on! #challengeaccepted #recycle #cricket #ad,” wrote Jofra on Twitter.
Hitting the bull’s eye, the video shows the England pacer, fresh off his dream run at the ICC World Cup 2019, sending the cap of one of the bottles hurling into a dustbin with an accurate delivery.
Check out this ♻ version of the #bottlecapchallenge for Coca-ColaWhen you recycle your empty bottles, remember to keep the cap on!#challengeaccepted #recycle #cricket #ad pic.twitter.com/gxU5FRB2Cq— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 19, 2019
Even though bottles have been at the centre of viral challenges for quite some time now, celebs can’t seem to have enough of the Bottle Cap Challenge, which has turned into an online rage within a span of just a few months.
Needless to say, netizens were impressed by Archer's skills.
The skills my dude— Molly (@Olivia_Mollz_04) July 19, 2019
Wow.... Skills..— Callys_Disco (@Callys_Disco) July 19, 2019
It was initially made popular by Karo Pashikyan, an MMA fighter from Kazakhstan, who uploaded a video of himself partaking in the challenge.
A bevvy of celebrities including cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh has decided to try their hands at the challenge.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There was No Time to React, Says Rishi Kapoor on His Treatment in New York
- Move Over PUBG, Indian Air Force is Releasing a Mobile Game Complete with 'Gunslinger Moustache'
- Apple Releases iOS 12.4, WatchOS 5.3; Walkie-Talkie App Returns on Apple Watch
- Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Perform Dangerous Bike Chase Stunts on Portugal's Highest Peak for War
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta Update: New UI, Helicopters, Zombie Mode Update and More