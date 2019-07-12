When a Bandaged Alex Carey in World Cup Semi-final Match Reminded Fans of Kumble's 2002 Heroics

The end to Australia’s aggressive campaign at the World Cup was simple. They were smashed by England by eight wickets, who was chasing down a target of 224 with 17.5 overs to spare.

There was no grittiness, no ugly or adrenaline-churning suspense. England were on their way to a demolition job and there was no stopping that. For Australia, rallying through the match after being rocked at 14-3, it seemed, was a painful process.

It was particularly so for Alex Carey, the fresh number 5 promote, who suffered a grave injury during the game.

It happened when England’s Jofra Archer delivered a surprise bouncer, which clipped the bottom of Carey’s helmet, sending it off the batsman’s head and causing the fastener to penetrate his jaw.

Archer had to be bandaged with seven or eight stitches at the gash of his chin. However, after the necessary delay and an inevitable pause, Carey shook his head and got up. A game had to be played and he was going to do just about that.

With no thought of withdrawing to the pavilion, he was soon battling away with Steve Smith – and together they survived, adding a crucial 103 with pronounced fluency.

The ease, the almost serene manner in which Carey continued his hold on the game, has left behind an unflappable impression of him.

And while his grit made for an overwhelming moment in every Australian fan’s memory this World Cup, Carey’s act also finds a special place in the hearts of Indian fans, for whom the matter was purely nostalgic.

Looking at Carey coming out undeterred with a bandaged head, Indians were immediately reminded of legendary spinner Anil Kumble and the sight of him emerging from the pavilion, ready to bowl, with a bandaged face, in the Antigua Test of 2002.

Kumble sent down 14 consecutive overs and became the first bowler to dismiss Brian Lara while bowling with a broken jaw. He was due to fly back to Bangalore the following day for surgery.

His performance on the field that day continues to be one of the most inspiring moments in cricket history. Carey’s courageous performance and brave intention against England was a striking reminder of that and fans were quick to give him credit for it:

