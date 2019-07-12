Oh boy, how the tables have turned.

First, #4 team on the points chart, the Kiwis, upset the top team India in a thrilling semi-final encounter on Wednesday, then the hosts, England, placed at #3 spot, followed the suit by sending Aaron Finch's dominant Aussies packing home in Birmingham in a one-sided affair on Thursday. With the win, they also booked the final date with Kane Williamson's men at the holy place of cricket, the Lord's on July 14.

The usual followed on social media. Fans of Eoin Morgan's squad and cricket, in general, flooded the microblogging site Twitter with posts of cheer and joy. And why not? England managed to secure a berth in the big finale, all of 27 years later. Their previous entry to final showdown happened in 1992 against Imran Khan's winning Pakistan team.

But Twitterati had only started.

The loyalists, who closely watched the semi-final clash between the hosts and Australia, also had an eye out on English pacer Jofra Archer's Twitter account.

Why?

Because Archer, with the apparent supernatural powers, knew it all along that his country would emerge victorious against Finch's XI and his old tweets that are doing the rounds of the Internet are a testament.

The eerie pattern was shared widely on the website and across by bamboozled fans.

Don't get the drift? Here are some tweets that will give you the context and chills:

Finch won the toss and decided to bat first. With the toss, flipped Australia's fate of winning the match after English pacers got down to business.

Archer himself struck the first blow when he dismissed skipper Finch on his very first ball of the semi-final.

Finch goes — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 10, 2014

Next, it was Chris Woakes who got rid of the run-machine - David Warner.

Get one woakes — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 20, 2015

The scoreboard read 10/2.

2 for 10 :/ — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 24, 2013

Yep, he knew it...

Lovely to see fast bowling friendly pitches 😍 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 26, 2018

During the last delivery of Archer's 8th over, the pacer bounced one steeply that hit Carey on the chin, leading to instant bleeding. The impact was so brutal that Carey's helmet came off. The brave Carey carried on despite the bleeding and the wicket-keeper batsman continued batting with stitches on his chin and bandage on his head.

He hurt? :) — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 17, 2013

That hit he helmet soo hard — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 1, 2015

All batsmen buy 2 helmets cause went we meet they will be in use .. — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 5, 2013

With the scoreboard reading 14/3, Australia was in all sorts of trouble but Steve Smith came in and brought some steadiness to their sinking ship. He remained the top run-getter in golden-green jersey, scoring 85 in 119.

Shot smith — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 9, 2014

While Smith stuck around, his partners kept falling until Glenn Maxwell joined him and showed some promise.

Come Maxwell big stuff here — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 10, 2015

Unfortunately, his visit to the crease came to a brief end.

Maxwell why? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 18, 2014

England's in-form opening batsman Jason Roy led the way with a 65-ball 85 that set the tone for the run chase and anything apart from an England win never looked in doubt after his blistering knock.

Jason boy — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 22, 2015

Best run chase I see in my life — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 16, 2013

This was an easy win — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 7, 2016

As England inflicted an eight-wicket defeat on Australia, they will now play to win the cup against the BlackCaps at Lord's on Sunday (July 14).

Want to go to lords — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 29, 2014

Yep.

One more push boys pic.twitter.com/9Pbt1cyCPb — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 11, 2019

This, however, isn't the first time Archer's spooky tweets have caught the attention of Twitter. During India vs New Zealand semi-final, following tweets were floating the airspace.

Come man out rohit and rahul — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 8, 2015

Stupid shot virat — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 17, 2014