Jofra Archer's Minute-by-Minute Prophecy of England-Australia Semi-final Match Will Give You Chills
Archer's tweets from the past surfaced on social media when England defeated Australia in the semi-final encounter to book a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup finale against New Zealand at Lord's.
CricketNext Image / News18.
Oh boy, how the tables have turned.
First, #4 team on the points chart, the Kiwis, upset the top team India in a thrilling semi-final encounter on Wednesday, then the hosts, England, placed at #3 spot, followed the suit by sending Aaron Finch's dominant Aussies packing home in Birmingham in a one-sided affair on Thursday. With the win, they also booked the final date with Kane Williamson's men at the holy place of cricket, the Lord's on July 14.
The usual followed on social media. Fans of Eoin Morgan's squad and cricket, in general, flooded the microblogging site Twitter with posts of cheer and joy. And why not? England managed to secure a berth in the big finale, all of 27 years later. Their previous entry to final showdown happened in 1992 against Imran Khan's winning Pakistan team.
But Twitterati had only started.
The loyalists, who closely watched the semi-final clash between the hosts and Australia, also had an eye out on English pacer Jofra Archer's Twitter account.
Why?
Because Archer, with the apparent supernatural powers, knew it all along that his country would emerge victorious against Finch's XI and his old tweets that are doing the rounds of the Internet are a testament.
The eerie pattern was shared widely on the website and across by bamboozled fans.
Don't get the drift? Here are some tweets that will give you the context and chills:
Finch won the toss and decided to bat first. With the toss, flipped Australia's fate of winning the match after English pacers got down to business.
Archer himself struck the first blow when he dismissed skipper Finch on his very first ball of the semi-final.
Finch goes— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 10, 2014
Next, it was Chris Woakes who got rid of the run-machine - David Warner.
Get one woakes— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 20, 2015
The scoreboard read 10/2.
2 for 10 :/— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 24, 2013
Yep, he knew it...
Lovely to see fast bowling friendly pitches 😍— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 26, 2018
During the last delivery of Archer's 8th over, the pacer bounced one steeply that hit Carey on the chin, leading to instant bleeding. The impact was so brutal that Carey's helmet came off. The brave Carey carried on despite the bleeding and the wicket-keeper batsman continued batting with stitches on his chin and bandage on his head.
He hurt? :)— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 17, 2013
That hit he helmet soo hard— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 1, 2015
All batsmen buy 2 helmets cause went we meet they will be in use ..— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 5, 2013
With the scoreboard reading 14/3, Australia was in all sorts of trouble but Steve Smith came in and brought some steadiness to their sinking ship. He remained the top run-getter in golden-green jersey, scoring 85 in 119.
Shot smith— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 9, 2014
While Smith stuck around, his partners kept falling until Glenn Maxwell joined him and showed some promise.
Come Maxwell big stuff here— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 10, 2015
Unfortunately, his visit to the crease came to a brief end.
Maxwell why?— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 18, 2014
England's in-form opening batsman Jason Roy led the way with a 65-ball 85 that set the tone for the run chase and anything apart from an England win never looked in doubt after his blistering knock.
Jason boy— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 22, 2015
Best run chase I see in my life— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 16, 2013
This was an easy win— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 7, 2016
As England inflicted an eight-wicket defeat on Australia, they will now play to win the cup against the BlackCaps at Lord's on Sunday (July 14).
Want to go to lords— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 29, 2014
Yep.
One more push boys pic.twitter.com/9Pbt1cyCPb— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 11, 2019
This, however, isn't the first time Archer's spooky tweets have caught the attention of Twitter. During India vs New Zealand semi-final, following tweets were floating the airspace.
Come man out rohit and rahul— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 8, 2015
Stupid shot virat— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 17, 2014
Jadeja can bat tho— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 11, 2014
Also Watch
-
Your Handwriting Can Reveal A Lot About Your Personality
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
Budget 2019 Was Woke and Here's Why: Inclusion of Women-Led Policies to Robotics
-
Sunday 07 July , 2019
The Earth Is Heating Up, And Little You Do Can Change That
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Super 30 Finally Pay Off as an Experiment for Hrithik Roshan at the Box Office?
- Are Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah Already Married? Their Instagram Posts Suggest So
- Taapsee Pannu Takes Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel In Her Tweet
- JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'
- OnePlus 7 Pro Has a Weird Random Shutdown Bug, But There is a Workaround Till it is Patched