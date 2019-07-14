Yes We Kane! Why Indians Are Rooting For New Zealand to Defeat England in World Cup Final

Forty seven out of forty eight cricket World Cup matches have been played so far.

The 48th and event's closing encounter happens to be between the two nations that are yet to lift the shining trophy. It's England versus New Zealand. It's the World Cup final.

July 14, 2019, will witness its first ever World Cup Champions and where to celebrate the exciting grand finale than the Home of Cricket - the Lord's, right?

But here's something you need to know as a cricket fan from India. An interesting trivia that you may have overlooked while rooting for the home team.

India's first loss in this edition of World Cup came at the hands of Eoin Morgan's England.

Kohli's Men in Blue, #1 team on the points chart and a unit backed by millions of desi fans and watchers of the sport, had to face their second defeat, a heartbreaking one, to Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the semi-final clash, that ended the hopes for Team India of bringing their third cup home.

It was a loss hard to swallow, one that was followed by fans switching to highlights of 2011 finals where Dhoni finished the match against Sri Lanka at Wankhede with a towering six.

With some tears shed and the loss finally sunk in, Indians got back on their feet and chose to back one team in the big finale - a playing XI that also crushed their hopes of seeing Kohli lift the cup. New Zealand.

Yep, the support that has poured in favour of Kane Williamson and New Zealand from India has been unprecedented. It wouldn't be a stretch (going by tweets and social media posts) to say that the fans back home want the BlackCaps to emerge victorious in the final clash.

Cheering for New Zealand today. A side that has made into the finals twice in a row and has the best sporting lot of players. They take loss with grace and victory with humility. Would love to see Williamson lift that trophy ✌️ #ENGvNZ #CWC19Final — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 14, 2019

Even though NZ beat India in semifinals, many Indians will support NZ in #CWC19Final just for Kane, such a cool and loved captain.#NZvENG#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/lZcNTXsfTQ — Vamshi dhoni (@svamshi183) July 14, 2019

Dear Newzealand,We 1.3 billion people of India will cheer for you.. We want you to lift the trophy .. Come on @BLACKCAPS just the last step.. It's your day today.. Live it & Win it❤️❤️ #CWC19#CWC19Final#ENGvsNZ — Nidhi samaddar❤️ (@Nidhi2898) July 14, 2019

Go well tonight @RossLTaylor and the rest of @BLACKCAPS. I know he will be looking down with a big smile on his face . #BackTheBlackCaps #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/7t3hqHvMSM — Rakesh Mistry (@rakesh009) July 14, 2019

#ENGvsNZ,#CWC19Final Though NZ beat India in semis, Kane attitude wins many hearts. Two photos reveal his sportsmanship and gentleness over his rivals...I wish and hope that Kiwis would won 2019 WC... pic.twitter.com/SCfMJ0e0SX — KLVR (@iamKLVR) July 14, 2019

Indian team defeated by New Zealand team. But, we Indians support New Zealand team in #CWC19Final. @KaneWiliamson, Create a history by winning this World Cup 2019. @BLACKCAPS #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/UCHO6E5YaA — Sampath Kumar Vemula (@DrSVemula) July 14, 2019

Dear @BLACKCAPS, you had dissappointed a billion cricket fans that day. If you don't play great cricket again in the finals, those billion cricket lovers won't forgive you for years. Give your best and my nails are ready again for a biter. Be the winners. #ChampKiwis #ENGvsNZ — Lalatendu Mishra (@lalatendu4u) July 14, 2019

If @msdhoni is calm and cool but this man is uber-cool. His reaction when India got all out in a World cup Semifinal match. Go for the kill in the finals @HomeOfCricket #KaneWilliamson @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/Vffawd700I — Ruthiraprasath S (@ruthraSRP) July 10, 2019

England are sure to get plenty of support at Lord’s, but outside Lord’s, not much. #CWC19Final #ENGVNZ pic.twitter.com/HWksaMfE4k — Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) July 14, 2019

I support Kane Williamson in Final" I hope INDIAN fans r not too angry, we r fortunate to play a sport which is supported by a COUNTRY with so MUCH PASSION. And I hope we can get that BILLION SUPPORTERS for the FINAL ."-Kane Williamson, aft Semis#CWC19Final #CWC19 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/tlPIX3vuHZ — Anil patil (@beingani10) July 14, 2019

The sheer amount of Indians showing up even in online polls and tweets also indicates that Indians really want Kane Williamson to go for the kill.

New Zealand looked happy and relaxed ahead of their clash against England in the #CWC19 final.Can the 2015 finalists go one step further this time around? 👀#NZvENG | #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/ZgPbYnVE7L — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 13, 2019

New Zealand looked happy and relaxed ahead of their clash against England in the #CWC19 final.Can the 2015 finalists go one step further this time around? 👀#NZvENG | #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/ZgPbYnVE7L — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 13, 2019

We like this 👌Thanks @AllBlacks 🙌Feeling the support from Kiwis back home and around the world ☺️#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/2q14wa9vs2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 13, 2019

In fact, after defeating India in the semis, a photo from Kane Williamson's Facebook account (albeit unofficial) posted on the very next day invited only positive responses from the desi cricket fans.

But why are so many Indians in favour of New Zealand, you ask?

As many posts from the Indian communtity suggests, it's the skipper Kane Williamson's cool, calm, and collected attitude in crunch games is what makes the New Zealand favourites, at least in India. His sportsmanship along with the team's stunning all-round display on the field this year were a treat to watch in the coveted event.

To be fair to them, England do have bleeding blue fans extending their support for Morgan's XI, who are expecting the English top-order to go all guns blazing in the marquee encounter. Also, the added advantage on the home turf has also made them the overall World Cup favourites.

But for now, it's India + New Zealand vs England.

Who are you supporting?