2-min read

Jofra Archer Had Predicted the Super Over Outcome in World Cup Final 6 Years Ago. Here's Proof.

England pacer Jofra Archer's spooky Twitter account peaked on the eve of World Cup finals against New Zealand when a 6-year-old tweet by him resurfaced on social media, leaving everyone bamboozled.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Jofra Archer Had Predicted the Super Over Outcome in World Cup Final 6 Years Ago. Here's Proof.
Photo by CricketNext / News18.
English pacer Jofra Archer has a tweet for everything.

If you have been on the Internet lately, you may have come across Archer's random live-tweets of matches from the past that somehow resurfaced online and fit perfectly in the matches of the commenced World Cup event that ended in a nerve-racking final between hosts England and New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.

After spooking out everyone with his supernatural powers and "predicting" the semi-final outcome between his team and Australia, it was a standalone tweet from the England pacer dated 2013 that sent chills down the spine on the Internet on the eve of World Cup final.

What had he tweeted?

"15 from the last."

If this doesn't sum-up the nail-biting World Cup final, then we don't know what will.

As luck would have it, after having bowled complete 100 overs on a sunny day at the Home of Cricket, the nervy final encounter ended in a baffling tie.

New Zealand - 241. England - 241.

Super Over, which hadn't seen the day in the showpiece event, was brought into play to decide the Champions of 2019.

But guess what?

Even the Super Over resulted in a tie.

Batting first, the star of the game, Ben Stokes, along with Jos Buttler, sent the dangerous Trent Boult for 15 runs in 6 deliveries.

With 16 runs away from lifting the World Cup trophy, Jimmy Neesham almost led Kane Williamson's side to a historic and well-deserved victory, facing the first five balls by Jofra Archer and accumulating 14 runs in the process.

This was when Guptill took the strike.

2 was needed off 1.

Guptill could only manage a single and perished to a run-out dismissal on his second toward's the keeper's end.

After the Super Over was bowled, England's score read 15 and New Zealand matched it with an exact 15.

It was only then Eoin Morgan's XI went up in celebrations as the game's rule: Boundary Count decided England's fate as they had accumulated more fours to their name in the match than those of Kiwis and eventually went on to win their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy.

Needless to say, Archer prophesying a Super Over result left cricket fans gasping for air. Better even, Archer was the one bowling the Super Over for England. Mind = blown.

But does he like the Boundary Count rule?

Earlier, the good people of the Internet had pieced together Archer's tweet from the past to give it a pattern that matched England's semi-final clash against Australia.

Archer apparently also foresaw India's semis with the Kiwis.

Yep, they sure do.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

