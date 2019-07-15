Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'Karma': Martin Guptill's Ill-Fated Run Out in World Cup Final Against England Has 'Pleased' Dhoni Fans

While Guptill's run out on the final ball of the marquee encounter denied New Zealand their first ever World Cup trophy and left millions upset, a few Dhoni fans rejoiced the match-deciding dismissal on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Image from Twitter / Hotstar screenshot.
Despite having a dud World Cup with the bat, New Zealand's Martin Guptill created a moment of brilliance in the field during the semi-final clash against India and denied them the ticket to World Cup final at Lord's when he returned a lightning-quick throw directly aimed at the stumps that saw Dhoni short of the crease - ending the ultimate fightback put up by the Men in Blue.

Guptill, however, found himself on the receiving end when the big finale between hosts England and New Zealand resulted in a tie on Sunday. The match, nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the fans from both the cricketing nations, failed to give us the result despite having completed the quota of 100 overs.

Then the Super Over happened.

Batting first, the star of the game, Stokes, along with Jos Buttler, sent the lethal Trent Boult for 15 runs in 6 deliveries.

With 16 runs away from lifting the World Cup trophy, Jimmy Neesham almost led Kane Williamson's side to a historic and well-deserved victory, facing the first five balls by Jofra Archer and accumulating 14 runs in the process.

This was when Guptill took the strike.

2 was needed off 1.

Instead of going for a full swing and glory shot, Guptill decided to chip the final ball of the match and sprinted for a couple to bring his country home.

But it wasn't meant to be. 2 runs were never on the cards and a good return from Jason Roy and a clean pickup by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler ended the dramatic match in a tie. Guptill was hardly even in the frame when the zing bails lit up. A tied Super Over took England home by the rule of the Boundary Count, as Eoin Morgan's XI had smashed more fours in the course of the game.

Although the Kiwis were backed by millions of Indian fans in the finale to clinch the title, there were a few on social media, who didn't shy away from celebrating Guptill's run out and even calling it his "karma" for getting Dhoni run out in the semi-final clash.

For reasons best known to them, Indian fans trended #karma hashtag on Twitter soon after Morgan lifted the shining trophy.

Not all were in unison (fortunately). Guptill was only doing his job, believed many.

