4-min read

'Number of Fours Won England World Cup': Fans Respond to 'Bizarre' #ICCRules With Mockery

After 102 overs being bowled at the ICC Cricket World Cup final at Lord's, it was the number of fours smashed by England in the match that handed them their maiden trophy.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Photo by Reuters.
Loading...

The nerve-racking World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's resulted in a tie. Chasing down New Zealand's score of 241/8, the hosts rode on Ben Stokes' heroics to level the match, exacting the Kiwi scorecard while losing all their wickets in the gritty run-chase.

Super Over was brought into play for the very first time in 2019's World Cup tournament to give a winner to millions of eager fans waiting at the Home of Cricket and far away but it could only help much.

According to the ICC rule book, the team batting second in the match got the chance to bat first in the Super Over. England scored 15 in the six deliveries they faced by Trent Boult.

New Zealand responded with equal intent, scoring a brisk 14 off first five. Martin Guptill, facing his first ball of the Super Over, could only fetch a single that resulted in yet another tie in the final - one that put the Black Caps in a heartbreaking, losing spot.

Why?

Because the law book of governing body of cricket also states that should the Super Over end in a tie, the team hitting more boundaries in their innings and the Super Over win.

This did not go down well with the cricket fans supporting Kane Williamson's unit and the ICC was ridiculed for its "outrageous" rule that "robbed" the cup from New Zealand's kitty.

Many on social networking site Twitter wondered as to why ICC did not take the wickets picked up by the respective teams into consideration instead.

"If in a super over a country can win by the virtue of more boundaries then why can a country not win by the virtue of losing lesser wickets in the actual match? There is a serious problem with the your rules,(sic)" filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted.

The online conversation soon shifted from unanswered questions to the mockery of ICC's rule book.

In case you're wondering, here's what the broadcasters informed the viewers about ICC's Super Over rules before going into it:

