Chris Woakes Consoling Guptill After World Cup Win Proves Why Cricket is a Gentleman's Game

In a match that can only be called worthy of a World Cup final, England lifted their maiden trophy after defeating New Zealand in the super over.

Let this be noted that this was the first time a World Cup final saw a super over, reiterating how desperate the two teams were to win. Of course, case in point, neither the Kiwis nor the English had won the World Cup in over 44 years.

However, suffice to say, both teams emerged victorious. While England won the trophy in the literal sense, New Zealand won hearts worldwide with their never-say-never attitude and their display of sportsmanship after the defeat.

For Martin Guptill, the last minutes of the match haunt him for days to come. In a move that is being described as karma by thousands of Indian fans, Guptill found himself in a position similar to Dhoni's after the nerve-wracking semi-final where New Zealand defeated India to earn a spot in the finals.

In the final ball of the finals, Guptill was run out. Ultimately, according to ICC rules, the team that had scored the most boundaries (that is, England) won the match.

Nevertheless, we'd like to believe that sportsmanship won the match on Sunday. In a few photos that have emerged, Guptill can be seen crumbling the under the weight of the defeat and is in tears as his teammate James Neesham consoles him. But what's heartwarming is the fact that England cricketer Chris Woakes too seems to be genuinely trying to comfort his devastated contemporary.

(Image: Reuters)

ESPN too shared an image of the moment:

Heartbreak for New Zealand, who missed out on the title by the finest of margins 💔#NZvENG | #CWC19Final | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bSe331jO0J — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 14, 2019

So did Star Sports:

In another photo, New Zealand cricketers can be seen congratulating Ben Stokes for their hard-earned victory:

(Image : AP)

(Image: AP)

Yesterday's match was heartbreaking, without a doubt. But these photos prove once again why cricket is called "a gentleman's game."