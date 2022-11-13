England Win T20 World Cup and Indians are Busy Shading Pakistan With 'Revenge' Memes

A patient, gritty innings of an unbeaten 52 by Ben Stokes took England to their second T20 World Cup win, this time against Pakistan on Sunday at the MCG. After restricting Pakistan to a below-par score of 137/8, England had a shaky early start, losing Alex Hales, Phil Salt, and the dangerous Jos Buttler inside the Powerplay. Pakistan fought hard but in the end, didn’t have enough runs on the board as Shaheen Afridi hobbled off in the slog overs, unable to complete his quota of overs.

With the win, England became the first ever men’s team to simultaneously hold both the ODI and T20 world titles. As for Stokes, the England all-rounder registered his first half-century in the T20 format.

Seeing Pakistan on the losing side brought the Indian cricket Twitter alive as the desis came out to avenge the humiliation they had faced from the arch-rivals online after Rohit Sharma’s team registered a 10-wicket defeat to England in the semi-final encounter.

Indians watching Pakistan lose the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Fp1IwATuq0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 13, 2022

two minutes silence for those accounts, celebrities, and tweets of that country which laughed, trolled and mocked indians on that loss. now taste your medicine and enjoy. — (@NidhiiTweets_) November 13, 2022

INDIANS watching Pakistan fans Crying: pic.twitter.com/y3ei971KUz — Vinay (@YouKnowVK_) November 13, 2022

Indians after Pakistan lost to England : pic.twitter.com/HKcEy6evv6 — Chakku (@iamChakku) November 13, 2022

indians celebrating in the crowd pic.twitter.com/i8FWxxrTWP — smokeyhouse (@surajdukhii) November 13, 2022

Every indians situations this pic.twitter.com/pmDWTPdjoF — vipul singh (@Vipul101) November 13, 2022

A combined bowling display led by an outstanding Sam Curran who took 3/12 during a spell wherein he didn’t concede a single boundary to restrict Pakistan to 137/8 in 20 overs. Pakistan were never allowed to take control as England bowled well. Adl Rashid took 2/22 while Chris Jordan finished with 2/27.

Shan Masood was the top-scorer for Pakistan with 38 off 28 as they failed to jot together big partnership thanks to regular strikes from England.

