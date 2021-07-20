England Woman Receives Son’s Letter 32 years After It Was Mailed

A woman in England was shocked after receiving a letter from her son that was originally sent 32 years ago. Anne Lesli’s son Andrew Lesli had mailed the letter on August 30, 1989, when he was studying at the University of Michigan in the United States. However, Anne is not able to digest the news that how could a postcard take 32 years to arrive. Luckily, Anne did not change her home in Grimsby, otherwise, she might have never received the letter.

According to Grimsby Live, the letter was addressed to Andrew’s father John as Anne was in Canada at the time to meet her brother. She, however, had plans to meet Andrew later. The letter narrated Andrew’s experience of starting out in the US for his college and meeting his new classmates, adding that he will find it difficult to not adopt the American culture. Unfortunately, Andrew’s father is currently in homecare.

Anne said it was during lunchtime last Tuesday when she had received the mail. However, she was surprised after seeing her son’s name on one of the postcards. She was gobsmacked when she realised that the date on the letter was August 30, 1989. Anne tried to know from Royal Mail - the British postal service and courier company - about the unbelievable delay.

However, the Royal Mail, too, did not have any answers. “Royal Mail regularly checks all its delivery offices and clears its processing machines daily. Once an item is in the postal system then it will be delivered to the address on the letter,” the British courier company was quoted as saying.

Anne’s son Andrew, who now lives in Nottingham, was also surprised by the news. Strangely, Andrew shared that he once found an unposted letter at a bookshop during the 1980s. He said the postcard had a date of 10-15 years before, but wasn’t delivered. He recalled that he slipped the letter in a postbox and later read in a local newspaper that it was finally delivered.

