England’s 'Most Remote' House is Up For Sale, First Time in Nearly 200 Years 

England’s “most remote house" was recently put up for sale for the first time in 200 years. The 19th-century house is available for £1.5 million, that is, 15 crore rupees.

Skiddaw House, near Keswick in Cumbria, is located in the Lake District. It is 3.5 miles from the nearest road and has no building or house in sight across the 3,000-acre Skiddaw Forest. The house features six bedrooms, a large kitchen, dining room and three spacious reception rooms. The is accessible only by foot or via off-road vehicle through the Skiddaw Mountain.

There is no TV, internet, or mobile phone connectivity. Besides, not even electricity is available. In winters, the house is heated through a wood-burning stove via solar panels and the water supply comes from a nearby stream.

Country Living, a UK-based magazine, reported that the property was built in 1829 by the Earl of Egremont of Cockermouth Castle as a shooting lodge for the gamekeeper. The basic home has been previously used as a school field trip centre, a rambler’s shelter, and currently operates as an independent hostel, affiliated with the Youth Hostel Association. But the house has the potential to become a suitable living space for families.

The house is owned by a local farmer and is being currently advertised by Mitchells Land Agency as, “Exciting and unique opportunity to purchase the most remote house in England". The leading land agency in West Cumbria, Mitchell’s Auction Co. Ltd. writes that if anybody craves isolation and simplicity, Skiddaw House is the one.

Speaking to the UK-based The Daily Online Mail, Mitchell’s head Andrew Wright said that he expects a lot of people will come forward for such an inspiring and one-of-a-kind property. Mr Wright further said that once the lease is over in 2027, the house is open to the purchaser to use the way they want.

