Engles Ties Knot in Kerala Wedding With Marx, Lenin, Ho Chi Minh as Guests

Marx, Lenin and Ho Chi Minh gathered in southern India at the weekend to watch Engels tie the knot. But there wasn’t a German, Russian or Vietnamese in sight as members of the local Communist party in Kerala state attended the wedding at a boutique tourist destination. The hammer and sickle remain in vogue across Kerala, where the Communist party has governed for much of the last six decades, and revolutionary names such as Stalin and Trotsky are still popular. Engels and Lenin are brothers, while Marx and Ho Chi Minh are the sons of a local party activist, according to the Mathrubhumi newspaper.

All four men were active members of the Communist party, the report said, but Marx flew back from the hyper-capitalist city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to attend the wedding in Athirappilly.

India leaned more towards the Soviet Union during the cold war and Russian names including Pravda – the title of the USSR’s state newspaper – are not unheard of, particularly in the south.

Tamil Nadu’s current chief minister is MK Stalin, named by his father in honour of the Soviet dictator.

RELATED STORIES P Mamata Banerjee to Wed AM Socialism in Tamil Nadu, Wedding Card Goes Viral

In June, a wedding in that state had Socialism being married in front of his brothers Communism, Leninism and Marxism. His bride was P Mamata Banerjee, named by her grandfather after a firebrand leftwing politician in West Bengal who ended decades of communist rule in the state in 2011.

In an another incident, a wedding invitation from Tamil Nadu’s Salem district is doing rounds on social media has now grabbed the attention of netizens. The sole reason behind the card going viral is due to the couple’s peculiar names that reek of the families’ political adherence.

The wedding slated for June 13 will witness the groom, identified as AM Socialism, tying the knot with the bride, P Mamata Banerjee. The family itself has its own enthralling history of naming their children. Speaking to News18, the father of Socialism, Mohan said he has three sons, Communism, Leninism and Socialism. Mohan’s grandson and Communism’s son has been named Marxism. Feels different right? A.Mohan is the District Secretary of the Communist Party of India. The entrancing wedding will be led by Mutharasan, State Secretary of CPI(M) and Subbarayan MP, State Deputy Secretary of CPI(M).

(With AFP Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.