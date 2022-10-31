English Mechanic, Who Won £108 Million in Lottery, Says His Luxurious Life Is ‘Boring’

Winning a lottery worth millions of pounds is no less than a dream. But, that dream came true for a UK-based mechanic back in 2014. Neil Trotter, who hails from Coulsdon, England, received a huge sum of £107.9 million after he won the EuroMillions prize eight years ago. However, the man has now revealed that his luxurious life, which boasts of a plush mansion and supercars, is “quite boring”.

Neil, who worked as a car mechanic, won the Europe-wide lottery in March 2014 after purchasing Lucky Dip tickets worth £10. And, one of them matched the seven numbers that were required to score big. Upon scooping the windfall, the car fanatic upgraded his ride from a Ford Focus to supercars like Jaguars and Porches. He also went on to splurge the cash on a Grade II-listed mansion, with its lake, spread across 400 acres of land.

However, following his big win, Neil quit his job, only to find out that his new life, full of luxury and leisure, was boring. He told The Sun, “Going from having to work to not having to work anymore was quite a strange thing to adjust to. I soon found out that sitting at home watching tv all day was quite boring.”

Back in 2019, Neil Trotter told the news outlet that he had an inkling about becoming a lottery winner, going as far as to tell his family and friends that he would win big one day.

“Being a Trotter, I knew I’d be a millionaire one day – and I somehow knew I’d win the Lottery,” said Neil. He added, “I used to tell my dad I’d have a house with a lake, and he’d say, ‘In your dreams, son!’” “Winning allowed me to go back to my first love – racing. And I have a house with a lake,” concluded the former mechanic.

