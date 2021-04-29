Enjoy Enjaami: Kerala Police's Covid-19 Awareness Dance is Superhit on the Internet

In an effort to raise awareness about the rules and guidelines that need to be followed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Kerala Police has released a video featuring police personnel dancing to the tunes of an informative song. In view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the State Police Media Centre in Kerala shared a video on Facebook, wherein police personnel were seen raising awareness about wearing masks, maintain social distancing and other norms.

The parody song raising awareness through the video has been inspired by the recent superhit Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami. Nine uniformed police personnel wearing masks, while maintaining social distancing, can be seen dancing in the 1:30 minute video.

“Let's fight the pandemic together. Kerala Police is always with you,” reads the caption shared alongside the video when loosely translated from Malayalam.

The lyrics of the song is written to spread awareness about the pandemic. It is about reminding people to wear masks properly, maintain social distancing and using hand sanitiser. The lyrics of the song also emphasises that everyone who is eligible should get themselvesvaccinated as part of the Covid-19 prevention drive.

Police Media Center Deputy Director VP Pramod Kumar has directed the awareness video. The video has already received more than 3.5 lakh views, 14,000 shares and 36,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Kerala Police’s Covid awareness video has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Kerala Police's ‘Hand wash dance' also received massive attention. In that video, six Kerala Police personnel wearing masks educated the general public about the safe method of washing hands as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Kerala had on Wednesday recorded 35,013 positive Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day surge. With the addition of the new cases, the infection count has gone up to 14,95,377. The state also witnessed 41 deaths, taking the death toll to 5,212.

The total number of recoveries is 12,23,185 after 15,505 recoveries were recorded on Wednesday. Active cases stood at 2,66,646.

