Enoki Mushroom to Modak: The Top Recipes Indians Googled in 2021

Indians were Googling recipes like the rest of the world throughout 2021, but the most popular choices may not be what you would expect. Google revealed its search trends in the year that was, and among the trending recipes Googled by Indians, the top spot was occupied by Enoki mushroom. You might think Biryani or Dosa might be the most famous of Indian recipes and Enoki mushroom is a bit of an odd choice, but that might actually be why people weren’t looking up recipes for the former two dishes. Following the mushrooms was Modak. No surprise with that one; India as a nation has what looks like a collective sweet tooth, and to top it off, an endless number of festivals, with Ganesh Chaturthi not the least of them in scale and magnitude. The next three trending Indian recipes were for methi matar malai, palak and — wait for it- chicken soup.

While Enoki mushroom can be used in omelettes or cooked as soup, methi matar malai is a North Indian dish prepared with fenugreek leaves, peas and cream. The dessert Modak is famously known to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite food item as per various Hindu texts, and is offered as bhog during the puja. Palak, or spinach, is a dietary staple for vegetarians. Its simplicity makes it versatile enough to be cooked in a number of different ways, ranging from curries with potatoes and peas to the most popular Palak Paneer gravy dish.

As for chicken soup, it needs no speculation as to why people were looking up recipes for it. It might just be the one recipe that would never go out of style, seeing as it’s the global comfort food. Whether you feel sick, or wake up on the wrong side of the bed on a cold morning, or have the munchies but still want to stay healthy- one may turn to the chicken soup on any occasion.

Overall, India’s most trending Google searches were topped by Indian Premier League, Covid-19 vaccine portal CoWIN, ICC T20 World Cup, Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics. Among ‘How to’ searches, ‘how to register for COVID vaccine’ topped the chart. The trending movie was ‘Jai Bhim’ and the trending personality, Neeraj Chopra.

