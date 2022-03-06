Entrepreneur Narrates Harrowing Ordeal of Trying to Make Tenant Vacate House in Mumbai

An entrepreneur has taken to Twitter to narrate her ordeal after all efforts to make a tenant vacate her property in Mumbai went in vain. Priyanka Sehgal, founder of Sparkles dating app, described how the tenant has been harassing her elderly father and refusing to vacate the premises since August last year. They have tried all recourses, including lodging a police complaint. However, the tenant still refuses to budge and has threatened that he has political connections. Read the thread here:

“Just got off the phone and found out the tenant in Mumbai has been lying throughout and has harassed my Dad. He’s been lying to the society and not paying electricity bills or rent. He got the meters reinstalled. Refuses to vacate."

1/ Just got off the phone and found out the tenant in Mumbai has been lying throughout and has harassed my Dad. He's been lying to the society and not paying electricity bills or rent. He got the meters reinstalled. Refuses to vacate.— Priyanka Sehgal (@priyankasehgal7) March 5, 2022

“All legal action has been taken. His checks have been bouncing. It’s just exhausting and scary that someone can be so evil. And has taken the society for a ride by lying. @LODHA it maynot be in your jurisdiction but you surely can help a home owner given you still manage NCP."

Advertisement

2/ All legal action has been taken. His checks have been bouncing. It's just exhausting and scary that someone can be so evil. And has taken the society for a ride by lying. @LODHA it maynot be in your jurisdiction but you surely can help a home owner given you still manage NCP.— Priyanka Sehgal (@priyankasehgal7) March 5, 2022

“He has been lying and gave it in writing that he would vacate. All checks bounced. We complained to the cops and filed a criminal complaint. He didn’t show up and said it’s a civil case. Electricity bills are mounting, so is the rent. Said he would vacate in December."

3/ He has been lying and gave it in writing that he would vacate. All checks bounced. We complained to the cops and filed a criminal complaint. He didn't show up and said it's a civil case. Electricity bills are mounting, so is the rent. Said he would vacate in December— Priyanka Sehgal (@priyankasehgal7) March 5, 2022

“The society too told him He’s been saying ge has paid rent but all checks bounced. My Dad has been running from pillar to post. Electricity was disconnected but he went and installed a new meter. How does that even happen @myBESTElectric?"

4/ The society too told himHe's been saying ge has paid rent but all checks bounced. My Dad has been running from pillar to post. Electricity was disconnected but he went and installed a new meter. How does that even happen @myBESTElectric ?— Priyanka Sehgal (@priyankasehgal7) March 5, 2022

“The cops haven’t helped either despite filing a complaint. The man has been threatening with political connections and is confident he can stake claim to the house. Not sure why a senior citizen has to be subjected to so much financial loss and fear of losing his house."

5/ The cops haven't helped either despite filing a complaint. The man has been threatening with political connections and is confident he can stake claim to the house. Not sure why a senior citizen has to be subjected to so much financial loss and fear of losing his house.— Priyanka Sehgal (@priyankasehgal7) March 5, 2022

Sehgal wrote that the tenant claims to be the MD of Eldorado Goldcorp, but has no money to pay rent or electricity bills.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.