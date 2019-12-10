Take the pledge to vote

Environmental Activists Develop 'Surf Wax' Formula to Neutralize Ocean Acidification

With about 35 million surfers worldwide, Clean Ocean Foundation Australia estimated that if all surf-board wax brands used their formula, it could help treat about 112 million litres of seawater per day.

IANS

December 10, 2019
Environmental Activists Develop 'Surf Wax' Formula to Neutralize Ocean Acidification
Image for representation | AFP Relaxnews/ RUTH MCDOWALL.

Australian environmental activists said on Tuesday that they have developed a surf wax formula that helps neutralize ocean acidification.

SmartWax, a brand manufacturing the formula, comes with the image of global leaders that deny climate change, such as US President Donald Trump, the non-profit responsible for the project, Clean Ocean Foundation Australia, told Efe news.

Surfers commonly apply the wax on the board before going into the sea as it helps prevent them from slipping.

From January 2020, they will also include the face of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

About 25 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions, one of the planet's major polluters, are absorbed by oceans, contributing to their acidification and endangering marine life and ecosystems.

According to Unesco data, if measures are not taken to reverse its effects before 2100, more than 50 per cent of marine life will be extinct.

"We can no longer afford to sit by and watch our oceans turn to acid and marine environments turn into a wasteland. SmartWax shows that we can all shape a better future for our ocean if we stick to it," Clean Ocean Foundation CEO John Germill said in a statement.

This wax, made from a natural substance capable of neutralizing ocean acids, will contribute towards small gradual changes to try to get the sea waters back to their natural pH levels.

With about 35 million surfers worldwide, Clean Ocean estimated that if all surf-board wax brands used their formula, it could help treat about 112 million litres of seawater per day.

