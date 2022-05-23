Enzyme That Eats Up Plastic in Less Than a Day Could Be Game Changer

Plastic is one of the biggest threats to the ecosystem in today’s day and time. And the primary reason for it is the time it takes to get wiped from the face of our planet. A small piece of plastic can take more than 400 years to break down and decompose. What comes as a possible and significant respite to the ecosystem, a team of researchers in Germany has discovered an enzyme that can devour plastic and break it down in less than a day. The enzyme, known as PHL7, was found in a German cemetery’s compost. After several tests were done on the enzyme with polyethylene terephthalate (PET), it was found that PHL7 was able to decompose the plastic by 90 percent in just 16 hours.

In the study published in “ChemSusChem,” a comparison was done between the newly discovered PHL7, and LLC, a leader in plastic-eating enzymes found in 2016 in Japan. Researchers at Leipzig University found that PHL7 was twice as fast as the LLC enzyme. Explaining the working of the faster “plastic eater,” Dr Christian Sonnendecker, in a statement said, “Our enzyme is twice as active as the gold standard among polyester-cleaving hydrolases.”

Dr Christian elaborated that the PHL7 enzyme was able to break down a plastic plummet in less than 24 hours and the reason for this increased activity is a single building block in the enzyme. “At the site where other previously known polyester-cleaving hydrolases contain a phenylalanine residue, PHL7 carries a leucine,” the statement read.

At a time when environmental concerns are at an all-time high, the discovery of PHL7 is a great sigh of relief, as per researchers. “The biocatalyst now developed in Leipzig has been shown to be highly effective in the rapid decomposition of used PET food packaging and its sustainable use in an environmentally friendly recycling process in which new plastic can be produced from the decomposition products,” said Prof Wolfgang Zimmermann, a key contributor to the research.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.