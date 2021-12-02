Epic Fall: Couple Enters Wedding Venue in JCB, Operator Turns Bucket Upside Down

A video of a couple falling from an excavator has been doing the rounds on the internet. The bizarre yet funny video has created a buzz among netizens. In the video, the newlyweds decided to enter their wedding venue and greet their guests on a bulldozer. However, the experiment didn’t go as planned and the epic fall of bride and groom grabbed everyone’s attention. The 15-second clip was shared on social media 3-4 days ago and has garnered a lot of views.

In the viral video, the bride, in a beautiful white gown, is seen sitting beside the groom on the excavator, while the groom is seen sharply dressed in a black tux. The bucket of the bulldozer, in which the newlyweds were sitting, was decorated with a red satin cloth.

So, in the first 10 seconds of the video, the bride and groom are seen sitting comfortably in the bucket, waving and smiling at the guests, and then suddenly the operator of the bulldozer loses control, turning the bucket upside down, leading to the dramatic fall of the couple. As soon as the couple landed on the table below them, a wave of shocking reactions from the guests echoed.

A facebook user shared the video with the caption, “JCB wala bhul gaya shaadi ka order hai.”

The epic fall has triggered several reactions from the netizens.

The Internet is such a place where these kinds of videos go viral in no time. Many wedding videos of couples trying to make their special day unique go viral on social media. However, most of them turn out to be bizarre and stay as a purpose of entertainment.

