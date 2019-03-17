LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Epitome of Integrity': Leaders Across Political Spectrum Condole Manohar Parrikar's Demise

Politicians cutting across parties remembered Manohar Parrikar, the IITian-turned-RSS pracharak-turned-politician, as the epitome of integrity.

Updated:March 17, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Goa CM and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar passed away at the age of 63 after long battle with pancreatic cancer. Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February 2018 and had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

Politicians cutting across parties remembered the IITian-turned RSS pracharak-turned-politician as the epitome of integrity. “An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, announcing the CMs death.





























The Union Cabinet will hold a condolence meeting for Manohar Parrikar at 11am on Monday.
