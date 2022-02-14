Equations to Doodles, Stephen Hawking is 'Back' at Work in London Science Museum

Professor Stephen Hawking’s contribution to science and the conundrums of the cosmos has a special place in the Physics fraternity. Living most parts of his life in a wheelchair, Professor Hawking is the embodiment of the foundation on which modern physics and cosmology stand. Prof Hawking breathed his last on March 14, 2018, after which, all that was left behind was his legacy in the world of science. The things and places graced by his presence are now what is left, fostering the physicality of his existence in this world for 76 years. A collection of such things is now housed in London’s Science Museum.

A collection of items that made up his workplace, including the famous and extremely treasured blackboard smothered by equations, mysterious doodles, cartoons, and jokes, is now being exhibited in the museum under the banner ‘Stephen Hawking At Work,’ since February 10. The exhibition includes multiple belongings of Prof Hawking, such as a rare copy of his Ph.D. thesis, his wheelchair, a formal bet regarding the Black Hole Information Paradox between Prof Hawking, Kip S. Thorne, and John P. Preskill, and his steel case containing the voice synthesizer, among others.

“Stephen Hawking had a lifelong relationship with the Science Museum – from visiting as a child to receiving museum fellowship for his contributions to science – so I am thrilled we are placing objects from his office, a hub of scientific debate and discovery, on display for the first time,” said Sir Ian Blatchford, Director, Science Museum Group, in a press release.

Among the things, the most exciting is the doodle board that was affixed in Prof Hawking’s office and was a place of muse for him and his colleagues. It is believed that his pals, while weaving the fabric of Theory of Everything – a set of equations that would have acted as a common ground for moguls of concepts of Physics, General Relativity, and Quantum Mechanics – would use the board to cool off their brains. Scribbling used to be their way of putting their minds off of rigorous brainstorming and just doodling and developing jokes with chalk.

