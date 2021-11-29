Eric Cartman Turning Adult in 'South Park: Post Covid' Movie Takes Fans By Surprise

Fans of Comedy Central’s animated show South Park are in for a major plot twist. In the first of 14 movies based on the hit adult comic show, the four characters, whom we only saw as kids till now, will grow 40-years into the future. The feature-length episode shows the usual gang: Eric Cartman, Kenny McCormick, Stan Marsh, and Kyle Broflovski as adults and with families. The episode, set 40 years in the future, shows the dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado, as the world finally hopes to be rid of the coronavirus. However, one of the major transformations that has caught fans of South Park by surprise seems to be that of Eric. Viewers get to see what Kyle, Kenny, Stan and Cartman look like as adults. The plot of the upcoming movie shows how Stan, who moved out of South Park and works as a whiskey taster, receives a call from Kyle telling him that Kenny has died. Kenny had become a rich and famous physicist. Following this news, Kyle is inquisitive as to what led to Kenny’s demise and tries to get their former group of school friends back together for one of their quintessential hilarious adventures. However, Kyle, who has taken over Kenny’s role as South Park Elementary School’s guidance counsellor, is shocked to see that Eric has a wife, three children and has converted to Judaism. It should be noted that Kyle’s character is Jew and was often bullied by Eric for his religious affiliation. This is the plot twist that has gotten fans all shocked.

Eric Cartman 30 YEARS LATER! pic.twitter.com/hsduYTMBSJ— South Park Funny Moments (@SouthParkFilms) November 26, 2021

Reacting to the transformation, one of the fans tweeted, “Eric Cartman became a Jew!!!! Of all the ironic things that could’ve happened, this sh** was hilarious and Kyle hated every second of seeing him like this. IMO (In my opinion), South Park Post Covid-19 South Park Vaccination Special.”

ERIC CARTMAN BECAME A JEW!!!! Of all the ironic things that could've happened, this shit was HILARIOUS and Kyle hated EVERY SECOND of seeing him like this IMO, South Park Post COVOD > South Park Vaccination Special. pic.twitter.com/nXgdYv3Iqy— UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) November 25, 2021

Another user tweeted their reaction, “So Eric Cartman called Kyle a stupid Jew all those years just to become Jewish?”

So Eric Cartman called Kyle a stupid Jew all those years just to become Jewish??? #SouthParkPostCovid #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/pewk0ggBIO — (@HoodieLBJ) November 26, 2021

One of the fans of the show suspects that the plot twist has been introduced just so that Eric could bully Kyle. The user commented, “The best part about adult Cartman is I know that he 100% is doing this to mess with Kyle. I have no idea how, but I just know it.”

The best part about adult Cartman is I know that he 100% is doing this to mess with Kyle. I have no idea how, but I just know it.— Jordan Georgeson (@J_Georgeson26) November 29, 2021

What do you think of this plot twist?

