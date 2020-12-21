Eric Clapton and Van Morrison, Both 75, Have Released an Anthem Against Masks and Lockdown

Anti-lockdown tirades are as real as the threats the coronavirus pose to all of us. Music veterans Eric Clapton and Van Morrison sadly seem to have joined the side of the Covidiots. The duo, still probably topping your favourite musicians' list, recently joined hands to produce an anti-lockdown themed song titled 'Stand and Deliver'. It's essentially an outrage anthem against the recently imposed lockdown rules in London.

The Friday-released single contains lyrics that goes like this- "Do you wanna be a free man,/ Or do you wanna be a slave?/Do you wanna wear these chains,/ Until you're lying in the grave?"

Morrison and Clapton, who are both 75, incidentally are also at much graver risk of catching the virus.

The single continues with lyrics, "Magna Carta, Bill of Rights/ The constitution, what's it worth?/You know they're gonna grind us down/Until it really hurts/Is this a sovereign nation/Or just a police state?/You better look out, people/Before it gets too late."

Even as scientists are studying the new strain of the coronavirus and a stringent tier-4 lockdown is imposed in the worst-affected parts of Britain, Morrison and Clapton are seemingly choosing to not believe in the seriousness of the virus, if their lyrics are anything to go by. The song continues with words such as "Stand and deliver / You let them put the fear on you / Stand and deliver / But not a word you heard was true."

Morrison's official Twitter handle also shared the release of the single, the proceeds from which will go to "support the UK musicians who have been left struggling due to the latest government restrictions."

Although he has teamed up with Clapton for this one, Morrison has earlier amid the lockdown released three other songs that outraged against the restrictions put in place titled “Born to Be Free,” “As I Walked Out,” and “No More Lockdown”.

Incidentally, the song was released just as a new and faster-spreading COVID strain was identified in the United Kingdom, with a 40 percent increase in cases from just one week ago.

PM Johnson announced fresh curbs to arrest the spread of an unseen strain of the novel coronavirus- hitherto. It appears to be more contagious than earlier variants of the pathogen.

"It is with a very heavy heart I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at a press conference, just days after he said it would be “frankly inhuman” to cancel the holidays. "I sincerely believe there is no alternative open to me,” he added.

Netizens however had a mixed bag of reactions to the song. While some chided the musicians for spreading conspiracy theories with their songs, some thought the musicians were courageous to bring out a song like this amid the lockdown.

You’ve got to be kidding me. You guys just don’t get it. You’re not helping to solve the problem of Covid. I will never download this song and now I’ve kind of lost my respect for you guys. — ed (@ed07362728) December 19, 2020

Thank you for this Van and @EricClapton. Keep saying it, loud and clear! — Denise Venn (@SimplyVeggie) December 19, 2020

Hundreds of millions have been hurt by the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands have died. We all want it to end. But a call to reckless behavior based on Trumpian conspiracy theories months before vaccines are widespread is deadly and demonic. Done with you both. — Dr Faustus (@carmmann) December 21, 2020

Anti-lockdown and vaccine conspiracies have been aplenty ever since the world went into various stages of lockdown.

While US citizens were probably one of the first ones to protest against mandatory face-mask wearing in several states, citizens in UK soon joined after. Earlier in July when Britain had made face mask-wearing mandatory, hundreds had thronged Hyde Park wearing faux face masks in protest against the rules. Many tagged the rules instituted to maintain the coronavirus lockdown as "liberty-sapping" and demanded that the government give Britain its freedom back.

Here's the song:

Also, student campuses and youth-centric areas were also in the recent past flooded with people flouting lockdown rules. In late November, police in London made over a hundred arrests as they tried to break up anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests.