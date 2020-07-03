Eric Trump Makes Boo-Boo on Twitter, Gets Brutally Reminded His Father is Donald Trump

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, clearly didn't think through while tweeting. His latest attempt at Twitter trolling was such a failure that he had to delete the tweet.

The younger Trump shared an image of former President Bill Clinton at the 2010 wedding of his daughter, Chelsea. Circled in the background was Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late paedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She was arrested on Thursday. "Birds of a feather," Eric Trump tweeted the image with the caption.

Now, what exactly didn't Eric Trump think about? His father.

President Trump has also been seen with Maxwell on numerous occasions. Obviously, Twitter users weren’t shy about sharing images of those events. Eric Trump started trending on Twitter.



Eric Trump, who tweeted earlier about Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell, was literally himself on his dad’s private jet with her. FFS. You cannot make this stuff up. https://t.co/dz7jo9H002

— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 3, 2020







Dear @EricTrump, Should the President of the United States really be touching a female White House correspondent like this? Do you believe this is appropriate? Isn't this the same reporter who asks all the softball pre-planned questions during White House briefings? pic.twitter.com/Y4Zyv6CXIw

— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 3, 2020



Does the president's son not know that there are photos of Donald Trump with Maxwell? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 2, 2020







Once his trolling backfired, he deleted the tweet.



HAHAHAHA. Eric Trump deleted the tweet. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) July 3, 2020









Looks like @EricTrump deleted this tweet. Maybe it didn't get the reaction he hoped? pic.twitter.com/qvYCxN3YRw

— Nary Trump (@unRealMaryTrump) July 3, 2020

Eric Trump needs to be reminded that the Internet never forgets.