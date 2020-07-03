BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Eric Trump Makes Boo-Boo on Twitter, Gets Brutally Reminded His Father is Donald Trump

File image of Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump (AP).

The younger Trump shared an image of former President Bill Clinton at the 2010 wedding of his daughter, Chelsea. Circled in the background was Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late paedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, clearly didn't think through while tweeting. His latest attempt at Twitter trolling was such a failure that he had to delete the tweet.

The younger Trump shared an image of former President Bill Clinton at the 2010 wedding of his daughter, Chelsea. Circled in the background was Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late paedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She was arrested on Thursday. "Birds of a feather," Eric Trump tweeted the image with the caption.

Now, what exactly didn't Eric Trump think about? His father.

President Trump has also been seen with Maxwell on numerous occasions. Obviously, Twitter users weren’t shy about sharing images of those events. Eric Trump started trending on Twitter.






Once his trolling backfired, he deleted the tweet.



Eric Trump needs to be reminded that the Internet never forgets.

