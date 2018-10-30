GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Erm... Amitabh Bachchan is Now Talking About Losing Twitter Followers on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Parampara. Pratishtha. Aur Twitter followers.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 4:13 PM IST
Image credits: Sony | @SahilRiz / Twitter
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan loves his social media followers and he isn't subtle about it.

Bachchan, who has had several angry young man moments on Twitter over losing his followers has now escalated the matter and taken his obsession offline.

For starters, the Bollywood star is pretty much in sync with the Internet culture and regularly uses Twitter and other platforms to share updates about his personal and professional lives with his fans and well-wishers.

Being a regular on microblogging site, Bachchan has time and again ranted about the decline in his followers' list.







Bachchan's angry tweets haven't gone unnoticed. A Twitter team reached out to the actor to explain that they weren't messing around with his followers.





Despite Twitter acknowledging his concerns, the actor decided to talk about his seemingly 'low' followers' list on television. Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is in its tenth installment, saw Bachchan in a light-hearted mood, shedding light on his social media followers with the Indian janta.

In an episode that aired on October 29, the contestant was questioned about the celebrity with the highest Twitter followers. Bachchan, in his usual baritone, went on to narrate how he has lesser followers than Barack Obama, Cristiano Ronaldo and PM Narendra Modi on microblogging site.

Barack Obama: 103M
Cristiano Ronaldo: 75.7M
Narendra Modi: 44.4M
Amitabh Bachchan: 35.5M

Somehow, the Shehenshah saw a brighter side to this. He said he's active on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram as well and more than 60M followers on the interwebz.

