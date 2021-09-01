Like the Earth, the Martian surface and atmosphere is filled with soil and dust, but unlike the Earth, Martian dust is more than 30 times finer. On our blue planet, a number of reasons such as rain, volcanic activities, and earthquakes make the slopes of land unstable causing them to slide down. But landslides are not something that only happens on Earth. In a recent dispatch by ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, the Martian probe has sent beautiful pictures capturing a 5-kilometre long Martian landslide. In the pictures taken by the orbiter on April 13, and shared on Instagram by the space agency on August 30, changing positions of ridges and displacement of Martian land can be seen. Because the pictures are taken from a top-view — as the Orbiter hovers in the sky, it may be a little hard to make sense of them compared to the familiar imagery of landslides happening on the Earth. On top of it, the fine talcum-like settled Martian dust blurs the sharpness of the ridges away.

Despite the slight confusion the pictures may create, the moving land can be spotted. According to the caption of the Instagram post by ESA, the landslide in the images is happening at a 35-kilometre wide crater in the Southeast Mars’ Aeolis region.

Responding to the Instagram post, while many users appreciated the beauty of the pictures, many netizens poured their questions into the comments. Wondering about the colour tone of the pictures, an Instagram user asked, “Why is it blue?” Fascinated by the gold-like shine of the Martian ridges, another user commented, “It looks like pure gold in the Martian, right?”

In recent years, probes sent on mars have witnessed landslides leading scientists to look into the mystery of the geomorphological phenomena on the red planet. While the topic is still debated, scientific perspectives mention ice and the lack of friction between layers of the Mars land as key reasons. Nonetheless, Mars is also believed to host volcanic activity aside from the occasional marsquakes.

