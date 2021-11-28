ESA Solar Orbiter Performs Daring Flyby Around Earth, Passes Through Space Debris

Europe’s Solar Orbiter has just undertaken one of the riskiest adventures where the orbiter has performed a flyby around the planet Earth to go deeper towards the sun. According to European Space Agency, the flyby comes after a year and eight months of the spacecraft flying through the inner solar system. It is said that the flyby that rotates around the earth is required to ‘drop off’ some extra energy. This will help for the spacecraft up for its next six flybys of Venus. As per ESA, the orbiter was to pass 460 km from the planet’s surface which is its closest approach. As per the reports, the orbiter was to travel twice through the Geostationary ring at 36,000 kilometres from Earth’s surface and then pass through low-earth orbit which is below 2,000 kilometres. However, both these regions are filled with space junk.

#SolarOrbiter's upcoming #EarthFlyby is special in many ways. As we count down to 27 Nov, we'll share a #FlybyFact on this thread every day! Need more info now? Watch our 1 min summary or read the full story https://t.co/s9lwFAQoLU #ExploreFarther #WeAreAllSolarOrbiters pic.twitter.com/2PczGM22Ck — ESA's Solar Orbiter (@ESASolarOrbiter) November 19, 2021

Caught @esa #SolarOrbiter in 25 of 28 1 minute exposures as it crossed a third of the sky 0459-0525 UT. Increasing distance makes the trail fainter even as the apparent motion slows down. 0.4m telescope, @UofAlabama pic.twitter.com/7flFF1ReXG— William Keel (@NGC3314) November 27, 2021

The ESA had said that the Solar Orbiter was to complete the flyby in one hour after its minimum distance to Earth.

The ESA’s Solar Orbiter was launched on 10 February last year and first performed its close approach to the Sun in mid-June where it was able to capture unique photos of our solar system’s star. Before this, no other image within such close quarters have been taken of the sun and it has helped scientists get a better view of the celestial object.

A tweet from the ESA later confirmed that the Orbiter has successfully performed the risky flyby.

The flyby will reduce the energy of the Orbiter and prep it up for the next close pass to the Sun next year in March. The Orbiter will be then within 50 million kms of the Sun, which is one-third of the distance between the Sun and the Earth.

The ESA had urged space enthusiasts to try and catch a glimpse of the Orbiter using binoculars or amateur telescopes. However tt won’t be visible to the naked eye.

