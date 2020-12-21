ESA's Image of 'Christmas Angel' Appearing on the Surface of Mars Will Leave You Mesmerized

This is the season to be jolly not only on Earth but also on Mars. In the latest satellite images from the red planet, an angelic figure can be spotted on the surface, like a Christmas decoration on the faraway neighbour.

European Space Agency spotted this angelic figure on the Martian surface via their Mars Express. The spacecraft has a “high-resolution stereo camera” which allowed to take this image.

This Mars Express spacecraft was being used by European scientists to observe around the south pole of Mars when they came across this spot on the ground which looks like a snow angel like the ones that children make in the snow.

As the holiday spirit must have taken the researchers as well, they quickly noticed how the structure seemed to have a halo and two wings around it. On the official website, they also took note of the cute heart shape right around the “angel” as well.

“The defined wings of an angelic figure, complete with halo, can be seen sweeping up and off the top of the frame in this image,” the ESA statement read.

As to the colour of this image, it can be attributed to the famous red sands of different variations on the planet. Much like Earth, different sands and soils have a distinct colour and texture on the Red Planet as well. However, the ESA used a little trick of the trade to release a colour enhanced version of the photograph where the hues appear even more vivid than their natural form.

In the image, the angel’s left hand seems to be stretching onto what is called a “sublimation pit.” The formation occurs on the planet when ice turns into vapour, leaving a soft depression behind on the surface.

“The ‘head’ and halo are formed of an impact crater, created as a body from space flew inwards to collide with Mars’ crust,” the statement added.

Apart from the sublimation pit, another formation is evident in the image. A phenomenon is known as “dust devils” was also observed, which is basically very strong winds disrupting the soil on the surface. The planet is famous for its surface with many bumps and craters. These formations have given rise to a number of formations that people have deemed as “mysterious objects” from time to time.

One such “mysterious” object was a crate around the Mars’ Pavonis Mons volcano. Two scientists had formerly picked these dusty slopes as a “prime spot for extraterrestrials.” However, according to NASA, these unusual features “appeared to be an opening to an underground cavern.”