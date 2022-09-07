Escaped Chimpanzee's Encounter With Zookeeper Trying to Get It Back in Ukraine is Melting Hearts

Russia launching a full-fledged military attack on Ukraine shook the conscience of the entire world and in the latest development, the ongoing war has entered its 196th day. A viral video of a chimpanzee escaping from a Kharkiv zoo has become a ray of hope and compassion for the war-torn nation. A Twitter user who shared the viral clip claimed that the chimpanzee managed to flee a Kharkiv zoo and began walking around the city.

Meanwhile, the zoo employees who followed the chimp constantly tried to convince the animal to return back to the zoo. Initially, the animal declined, however, when it began pouring, the chimpanzee agreed to return in exchange for a zoo employee's jacket. In the viral video, the chimp is seen walking freely on the streets of Kharkiv. At one point in the clip, the animal can be seen having a peaceful interaction with one of the zoo employees.

The woman in question approaches peacefully the animal and then sits beside him. The chimpanzee does the same, after a while, the same woman can be seen putting on her jacket on the animal and then carrying it back to the zee in a bicycle. While sharing the video, the Twitter user stated, “In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo.” Take a look at it here:

#Ukraine In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo. pic.twitter.com/4AGiAHw1wf — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 6, 2022

The viral video has garnered over 4.3 million views and over 129.3 thousand likes on the social media application. A barrage of netizens responded to the clip as they lauded the efforts of the zookeepers. A user appreciated the employees for using a peaceful mode for retrieving the animal. The user said, “How good were the staff. No force, no tranquilizers or traps. A coat, a hug & a bike.”

How good were the staff. No force, no tranquilizers or traps. A coat, a hug & a bike. — DaveVsGoliath2 (@DGoliath2) September 6, 2022

Another stated that it is utterly inspiring to see compassion in the civilians of the war-torn country. The user wrote, “Their country is at war, and they still have the compassion and wherewithal to put a jacket on a lost animal. What a magnificent culture.”

Their country at war, and they still have the compassion and wherewithal to put a jacket on a lost animal. What a magnificent culture. — Make It Make Sense (@m_candella) September 6, 2022



One more commented, “The zookeeper was very brave to be so close with this chimpanzee. These primates can be very aggressive with each other in the wild. In captivity, they can turn on their keeper in seconds & deliver severely disabling or fatal injury.”

Yes, the zookeeper was very brave to be so close with this chimpanzee. These primates can be very aggressive with each other in the wild. In captivity, they can turn on their keeper in seconds & deliver severely disabling or fatal injury. — Nancy Ellen (@nebryant) September 6, 2022

A netizen added, “That zookeeper approaching a ‘stressed out’ chimpanzee in a warzone is braver than I'll ever be.”

That zookeeper approaching a "stressed out" chimpanzee in a warzone is braver than I'll ever be. — Name cannot be blank (@mynameismud97) September 6, 2022

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in his move to bring Volodymyr Zelensky’s Ukraine under its control, has been constantly targeting key cities of the nation including Kyiv and Kharkiv. Amidst this, millions of civilians have been forced to flee their country and seek refuge in neighbouring countries until the situation is brought under control.

