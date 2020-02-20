'Et Tu?' How Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra Collectively Pissed Off His Fans on Twitter

Kunal Kamra has been trending on social media again. This time, though, it's a little different.

The stand-up comedian who took quite a controversial, yet perhaps, an important stand, that led him to be banned by several airlines is now back in the Twitter news. However, this time, it seems Kamra lost a few followers and fans, instead of gaining them.

A few days ago, Kamra shared a three-year-old photo from the first episode of his show on YouTube--Shut Up Ya Kunal-- where he can be seen posing with the BJP Youth Wing Leader, Madhukeshwar Desai. He tweeted that the politician picks his calls and hears his 'endless rants'.

Almost instantly, fans and followers of Kunal Kamra, who had ferociously defended him in the past, began unfollowing him and even labelled him a hypocrite. Some even went on to call Kamra a "fascist."

Last month, Kamra found TV journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight and decided to interrogate him. The incident had resulted in IndiGo, Spicejet, Air India and GoAir banning Kamra from flying with them.

Back then, Kamra received a sea of support followers who raised their voice against what they perceived as grave injustice, and defended him even as Kamra's manner of interrogation came under the scanner. However, the same fans seemed to be quite disappointed with the fact that their favourite comedian was hobnobbing with the youth wing leader of the very party Kamra had always taken a strong stand against.





The first episode of Shut Up Ya Kunal was with @Madhukeshwar, till date as & when he finds time he picks my calls hears my endless rants then gives me his point of view patiently, I wish politicians in power just hear the other side like he does 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/pUP8IxYSHp

On Wednesday, Kamra tweeted that he no longer hated Arnab Goswami, although it isn't quite evident if he's just being sarcastic. Most of his supporters, who had already been fuming after the photo of Madhukeshwar Desai, decided that Kamra no longer deserved their loyalty and decided to unfollow him on Twitter.



If you hate someone, hate them with the same intensity you will have for someone you love. Love fades off with time & hate needs to be given up... I don’t hate Arnab Goswami anymore — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 19, 2020



To them, the photo with Desai and the tweet Arnab seemed like an act of betrayal; as one Twitter user wrote, "You had one job, Kunal."





Et tu Kunal? Et tu? Of course there are going to be fascists who will offer you coffee, listen to you patiently and drive you back home? The least you could have done is kept this camaraderie to yourself.

Ah yes Kunal, polite fascists 😍 https://t.co/TZJx5bvUBi — Rachita 🌈🐶😴 (@visualfumble) February 17, 2020





All this Arnab drama and then this ‍♀️

