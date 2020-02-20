English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Et Tu?' How Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra Collectively Pissed Off His Fans on Twitter

'Et Tu?' How Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra Collectively Pissed Off His Fans on Twitter

Kamra shared a three year old photo from the first episode of Shut Up Ya Kunal, his show on YouTube, where he can be seen posing with the BJP Youth Wing Leader, Madhukeshwar Desai.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 20, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
Share this:

Kunal Kamra has been trending on social media again. This time, though, it's a little different.

The stand-up comedian who took quite a controversial, yet perhaps, an important stand, that led him to be banned by several airlines is now back in the Twitter news. However, this time, it seems Kamra lost a few followers and fans, instead of gaining them.

A few days ago, Kamra shared a three-year-old photo from the first episode of his show on YouTube--Shut Up Ya Kunal-- where he can be seen posing with the BJP Youth Wing Leader, Madhukeshwar Desai. He tweeted that the politician picks his calls and hears his 'endless rants'.

Almost instantly, fans and followers of Kunal Kamra, who had ferociously defended him in the past, began unfollowing him and even labelled him a hypocrite. Some even went on to call Kamra a "fascist."

Last month, Kamra found TV journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight and decided to interrogate him. The incident had resulted in IndiGo, Spicejet, Air India and GoAir banning Kamra from flying with them.

Back then, Kamra received a sea of support followers who raised their voice against what they perceived as grave injustice, and defended him even as Kamra's manner of interrogation came under the scanner. However, the same fans seemed to be quite disappointed with the fact that their favourite comedian was hobnobbing with the youth wing leader of the very party Kamra had always taken a strong stand against.


On Wednesday, Kamra tweeted that he no longer hated Arnab Goswami, although it isn't quite evident if he's just being sarcastic. Most of his supporters, who had already been fuming after the photo of Madhukeshwar Desai, decided that Kamra no longer deserved their loyalty and decided to unfollow him on Twitter.

To them, the photo with Desai and the tweet Arnab seemed like an act of betrayal; as one Twitter user wrote, "You had one job, Kunal."






Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story