'Eternal Love Lock': Skeletons Buried 1,500 Years Ago Discovered in China

A team of archaeologists has discovered the skeletal remains of a man and a woman in northern China. As per the reports, the remains had remained buried for over 1,500 years. As uncovered, the remains were found positioned in an ‘eternal love lock’ were discovered in June 2020.

According to the South China Morning Post, the grave, one of 600 other graves in a cemetery, was dug up for a construction project in the Shanxi province city of Datong. Researchers say that the couple lived during the Northern Wei dynasty (AD 386-534), in today’s north and central China.

In June 2020, a study was published by the researchers in the International Journal of Osteoarcheology, which said: “The skeletons of a man and a woman were found placed in loving embrace posture with a ring on the left-hand ring finger of the female, displaying the desire for the eternal love of the couple, and the respect to their love by people who buried them as well."

Analysis of the skeletons revealed that the man aged between 29 and 35 at the time of death. He was 5”4’ and had an unhealed infection fracture in his right arm, a ring finger was also missing on his right hand. From the bones of the woman, it is believed that she was fairly healthy and she had a ring on her left hand. The female was around 5”2’ and aged 35-40 years at the time of her death.

However, it remains unclear how both ended up in the same grave. Researchers believe, “It is likely that the wife sacrificed herself to be buried with her dead husband, though other scenarios could not be ruled out.”

During the era of Wei-Jin and Southern and Northern Dynasties in the mid-first century, the joint burials of couples became prevalent.

