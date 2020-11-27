Ethiopia Man Sprayed Water from His Mouth for the Longest Time in 2016, Watch Throwback Video

Guinness World Records (GWR) is known for listing extraordinary human achievements. Many a times the records are bizarre, this surely is one of them. On September 22, 2016, it announced that Kirubel Yilma of Ethiopia held the record for spraying water for the longest time from the mouth. Guinness World Records revealed that Yilma could spray water uninterruptedly from mouth for 56.36 seconds.

Now, GWR has shared a throwback video of Yilma on Instagram in which he can be seen throwing up water from his mouth as people watch him. “Longest time to spray water from the mouth 56.36 secs by Kirubel Yilma,” reads the caption of the video.

The video has got good response from netizens as it has received more over 41,000 likes. Instagram users have also commented on the post in large numbers.

A user pointed out that the whole video is not even of 30 seconds. Replying to him, Guinness World Records said Instagram Reels can only go on for 30 seconds.

In the comment section, GWR informed that Yilma, a medical student, took motivation from the previous record holder Dickson “Waterman”. It added, Yilma spent years "mastering his regurgitation and breathing technique to break the record.”

A netizen asked how many liters of water he put in his mouth to pull off this act. Another person said that Yilma has got a tank in his mouth. One user called him "water Pokémon". A few people also dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

The previous record for water spraying from mouth was 46.86 seconds. “Additionally, I am a second year medical student at Addis Ababa University so I have the knowledge of how to use my muscles effectively so as to break the record,” GWR quoted Yilma as saying.

He saw Oppong from Ghana performing the act on TV and got motivated. In order to break the record, Yilma had to throw up water continuously without taking any pause.