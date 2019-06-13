Ethiopian Mother Dubbed ‘Wonder Woman’ for Taking Exam 30 Minutes Post Giving Birth
Social media is awash with praise for Almaz Derese from Metu in western Ethiopia after photos of her writing the exam from a hospital bed went viral.
The 'Wonder Woman' of Ethiopia | Image credit: Facebook
An Ethiopian woman is being hailed as the real ‘Wonder Woman’ for appearing in an exam just 30 minutes after giving birth to a boy.
Social media is awash with praise for Almaz Derese from Metu in western Ethiopia after photos of her writing the exam from a hospital bed went viral.
Many dubbed the 21-year-old as ‘Wonder Woman’.
The young woman had hoped to sit the tests before her baby was born, but the secondary school exams were postponed because of Ramadan, according to a BBC report.
She went into labour on Monday shortly before the exam. Almaz said studying while pregnant was not a problem and she did not want to wait until next year to graduate.
She took English, Amharic and Maths secondary school exams in the hospital on Monday and will sit her remaining tests at the exam centre over the next few days.
"Because I was rushing to sit the exam, my labour wasn't difficult at all," Almaz told BBC Afaan Oromoo.
Almaz’s husband, Tadese Tulu, said he had to persuade the school to allow his wife to take the exams at the hospital.
Almaz now wants to take a two-year course that will prepare her for university, the BBC report says.
She said she was pleased with how the exams went and her baby son is doing well.
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IndiGo Commences Operation In China, To Start Daily Non-Stop Flight From Delhi to Chengdu
- Delhi Businessman Steals His Own Mercedes-Benz A-Class Luxury Car for Insurance, Caught by Police
- The Sun Can Release 'Superflares' Which Could Disrupt Electronics on Earth. Should You Be Worried?
- London Tech Week: Intel Provides AI For Poacher Detection Technology to Save Our Wildlife
- This US City Known For UFO Incident Trademarks Alien Inspired Logo
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s