Ethiopian Mother Dubbed ‘Wonder Woman’ for Taking Exam 30 Minutes Post Giving Birth

An Ethiopian woman is being hailed as the real ‘Wonder Woman’ for appearing in an exam just 30 minutes after giving birth to a boy.

Social media is awash with praise for Almaz Derese from Metu in western Ethiopia after photos of her writing the exam from a hospital bed went viral.

Many dubbed the 21-year-old as ‘Wonder Woman’.

The young woman had hoped to sit the tests before her baby was born, but the secondary school exams were postponed because of Ramadan, according to a BBC report.

She went into labour on Monday shortly before the exam. Almaz said studying while pregnant was not a problem and she did not want to wait until next year to graduate.

She took English, Amharic and Maths secondary school exams in the hospital on Monday and will sit her remaining tests at the exam centre over the next few days.

"Because I was rushing to sit the exam, my labour wasn't difficult at all," Almaz told BBC Afaan Oromoo.

Almaz’s husband, Tadese Tulu, said he had to persuade the school to allow his wife to take the exams at the hospital.

Almaz now wants to take a two-year course that will prepare her for university, the BBC report says.

She said she was pleased with how the exams went and her baby son is doing well.