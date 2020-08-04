BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ethnicity in Four Pictures: This New Twitter Trend Without Words is Short and to the Point

Ethnicity in Four Pictures: This New Twitter Trend Without Words is Short and to the Point

To complete the challenge, people are putting in a collage of four most popular places, people or things from the state they belong to, giving others the chance to guess the correct ethnicity.

Share this:

All humans are similar, unless divided by gender, religion or other categories. Ethnicity is an important part of an individual’s identity, and people are flaunting it with pride on social media these days. Twitter is abuzz with a popular online trend, known as ‘Describe your ethnicity with four pics.’

To complete the challenge, people are putting in a collage of four most popular places, people or things from the state they belong to, giving others the chance to guess the correct ethnicity.

An online user made a collaboration of Raju Shrivastava, Thaggu ke Laddoo, a man spitting on the road and the recently encountered criminal Vikas Dubey. Can you guess the ethnicity?

If the first two pictures might take time, the last two pictures are enough to tell you that the user is pointing to Kanpur.

Here’s another one, with a picture of Shri Krishna from Mahabharata included.

Bringing in some other popular colleges from the ‘Describe your ethnicity with four pics’ series.

Can you guess which one of these belonged to Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu or Varanasi?

People from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Punjab also came forward with their collages:

What four pictures define your ethnicity?

Next Story
Loading