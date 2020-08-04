Ethnicity in Four Pictures: This New Twitter Trend Without Words is Short and to the Point

All humans are similar, unless divided by gender, religion or other categories. Ethnicity is an important part of an individual’s identity, and people are flaunting it with pride on social media these days. Twitter is abuzz with a popular online trend, known as ‘Describe your ethnicity with four pics.’

To complete the challenge, people are putting in a collage of four most popular places, people or things from the state they belong to, giving others the chance to guess the correct ethnicity.

An online user made a collaboration of Raju Shrivastava, Thaggu ke Laddoo, a man spitting on the road and the recently encountered criminal Vikas Dubey. Can you guess the ethnicity?

Describe your ethnicity with 4 pictures. pic.twitter.com/8WRYpjGiw4 — Riccha Dwivedi (@RicchaDwivedi) August 1, 2020

If the first two pictures might take time, the last two pictures are enough to tell you that the user is pointing to Kanpur.

Here’s another one, with a picture of Shri Krishna from Mahabharata included.

Describe your ethnicity with 4 pictures. pic.twitter.com/eVoKwKEJRq — Geetanjali (@geetanjali_chd) August 2, 2020

Bringing in some other popular colleges from the ‘Describe your ethnicity with four pics’ series.

Describe your ethnicity with 4 pictures pic.twitter.com/hnFMnaxjoH — • (@XXIIIVMCMXCVI) August 2, 2020

Describe your ethnicity with 4 pictures. pic.twitter.com/0QqSI5dVJK — கொரோனா முருகன் 2.0 (@itismurugan02) August 2, 2020

Describe your ethnicity with 4 pictures. pic.twitter.com/B6BPmxqYAq — Idiyappam Curry 😋 (@balaedi) August 2, 2020

#GoodMorning!!! Ethnicity should enrich us; it should make us a unique people in our diversity and not be used to divide us. ~Ellen Johnson SirleafHere is my entry to "Describe your ethnicity with 4 pictures." https://t.co/QHlWLqShT6 pic.twitter.com/UF0UcpexGG — Rituparna Ghosh (@RitupaGhosh) August 2, 2020

Can you guess which one of these belonged to Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu or Varanasi?

People from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Punjab also came forward with their collages:

Proud of my legacy. pic.twitter.com/zy9DitX17r — Ritika Sharma (@Ritika_Sharma97) August 2, 2020

What four pictures define your ethnicity?