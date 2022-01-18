Etiquette Coach Teaches 'Proper' Ways to Eat Desi Food, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Indian foodies are willing to go up in arms for their favourite cuisine, not to mention the fact that in any given country, food is intensely political. One’s culinary preference really goes beyond what’s agreeable to the taste buds and forays into class boundaries. While more affluent people may adhere closely to dining etiquette, the same cannot be said of those who have been too busy sourcing food to pay much attention to how to eat it. Throw into the mix Twitter, which is the place for hot takes, and anyone serving sermons on dining etiquette is predictably stirring up a hornet’s nest. On Instagram, a dining etiquette coach did just the same, sharing a rather well-intentioned video on how one should enjoy their Indian meal. The video found its way onto Twitter and, needless to say, it didn’t go down well.

The etiquette coach claimed that dal, curry or rajma should not be poured over the entire serving of rice and only be doled out one spoonful at a time, that veggies can be mixed with dal but no more than two food items should be mixed together, and also that curd should not be mixed with everything. It does beg the question: who on Earth cares about what other people are mixing together on their own plate? At a time when mukbang on the Internet is a thing, it clearly doesn’t bother people all that much as to which item got mixed in at what order.

“DiNiNg eTiQuetTes and it’s just the worst takes ever. Anybody who says never pour your dal over chawal has a weird superiority complex for no reason. The same with people who look down on eating rice with hands," a Twitter user wrote, and everyone else just wanted it to be yelled louder for the ones in the back.

This wouldn't have made me overreact usually but the her reel was so let me teach u how to eat ur own food ugh— haryana grande (@itnamatsharma) January 15, 2022

This is how I eat Dal- Chawal 😋 pic.twitter.com/zdWu6e6J8c— Abhishek Kumar Yadav (@kya_yadav_ji) January 16, 2022

I make a circular hill of rice then put rajma and then boondi raita. It looks like heaven— Vallabh (@vallabh_iaf) January 15, 2022

My new technique is to make a little pit in the centre of my rice mound to pour the dal into so that it doesn't flood the entire plate. 😌Who pours out a spoonful of dal at a time??? — Asmita (@asmitaghosh18) January 16, 2022

I mean I understand using cutlery correctly and so on, but this just sounds like she's trying so hard to conform to British standards 😭— *hugs* (@akwaregia) January 15, 2022

To hell with people teaching me food etiquettes - I'll make a khichdi mixing whatever I want and eat howsoever I want & it's nobody's business!— Humse Kya 🤷‍♂️ (@HumseKya) January 16, 2022

In general, Desi foodies have strong feelings about what they eat and how they eat it. While over the past couple of years, cooking has become more experimental with many new and bizarre food combos popping up every other day, Desis on Twitter have repeatedly shown that they really prefer things the old-fashioned way when it comes to some food staples like dosa or maggi. The latest addition to weird food combos to shake up Twitter was a Dosa ice cream, where someone made rolls out of the entire abomination. When it comes to etiquette, though, it looks like Indians are willing to be way more open-minded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.