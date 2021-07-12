CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» 'It's Coming to Rome': Memes Galore as England Lose to Italy in Euro 2020
2-MIN READ

'It's Coming to Rome': Memes Galore as England Lose to Italy in Euro 2020

Image Credits: Twitter/@sincereperson89, @FastPP_Burner11

Although England fans were rooting for the trophy to "come home", Italian fans were quick to correct them on social media that the trophy is actually "coming to Rome".

Italy became the EURO 2020 champion on Sunday at London’s Wembley Stadium after England missed three shots in a pressure-filled penalty-kick showdown. Luke Shaw gave England the ideal start in the final scoring the opening goal at 1 minute and 57 seconds, which was later equalised in the second half by Leonardo Bonucci. As the game ended 1-1 in regular time, neither team could score in extra time, sending the game to a penalty shootout.

Berardi, Bonucci, and Bernardeschi scored for Italy, while Belotti and Jorginho missed. On the other hand, Kane and Maguire scored for England, with Rashford, Sancho, and Saka failing to convert their shots.

Although England fans were rooting for the trophy to “come home", Italian fans were quick to correct them on social media that the trophy is actually “coming to Rome". Following the final game, social media was filled with memes of all kinds.

England fans would be devastated as they played one of their strongest teams in years for the campaign but failed to win against Italy, who are now 34 games unbeaten.

first published:July 12, 2021, 11:42 IST