'It's Coming to Rome': Memes Galore as England Lose to Italy in Euro 2020

Italy became the EURO 2020 champion on Sunday at London’s Wembley Stadium after England missed three shots in a pressure-filled penalty-kick showdown. Luke Shaw gave England the ideal start in the final scoring the opening goal at 1 minute and 57 seconds, which was later equalised in the second half by Leonardo Bonucci. As the game ended 1-1 in regular time, neither team could score in extra time, sending the game to a penalty shootout.

Berardi, Bonucci, and Bernardeschi scored for Italy, while Belotti and Jorginho missed. On the other hand, Kane and Maguire scored for England, with Rashford, Sancho, and Saka failing to convert their shots.

Although England fans were rooting for the trophy to “come home", Italian fans were quick to correct them on social media that the trophy is actually “coming to Rome". Following the final game, social media was filled with memes of all kinds.

But instead of coming home, it went towards Rome😂😛😜 pic.twitter.com/uHv9kVucu2— Arsalan Memon 🇱🇾🇱🇾 (@sincereperson89) July 11, 2021

So we can say humanity saved pic.twitter.com/yEkGacYCuF— 💥Raees Happu💥 (@Hasta_Ia_Vista) July 11, 2021

Please keep this English fan in your prayers and thoughts 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SKXIssyRRn— اميرول شافيق (@AmirulSyaffiq) July 11, 2021

Watching England lose isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled with thieves. It’s art, the first gift you open on Christmas, a hug from a loved one, it’s everything you ever wanted, it’s everything you need.— Ender Gelişen Osasuna Atakları (@gelisen_ender) July 11, 2021

England fans would be devastated as they played one of their strongest teams in years for the campaign but failed to win against Italy, who are now 34 games unbeaten.

