European Space Agency Reveals Haunting Sound of Earth's Magnetic Field

The European Space Agency recently released what Earth’s Magnetic Field sounds like. And it’s stuff straight out of a horror film. The almost 5 minutes audio clip was generated with the efforts of the scientists at the Technical University of Denmark. The scientists took the magnetic signals measured by ESA’s Swarm satellite mission and converted them into sound. The magnetic field is a complex and dynamic bubble that protects us from cosmic radiation and charged particles that are carried by powerful winds flowing from the Sun. This rumbling sound along with a representation of a geomagnetic storm that resulted from a solar flare that occurred on November 3, 2011.

According to ESA’s official website, Klaus Nielsen, project supporter from the Technical University of Denmark, said that the team incorporated data from ESA’s Swarm satellites and other sources. Then, they used these magnetic signals to control a sonic representation of the core field.

He called it a “rewarding exercise” to bring art and science together.

“We gained access to a very interesting sound system consisting of over 30 loudspeakers dug into the ground at the Solbjerg Square in Copenhagen. We have set it up so that each speaker represents a different location on Earth and demonstrates how our magnetic field has fluctuated over the last 100 000 years.” According to him, visitors will be able to hear the rumble of the magnetic field throughout this week. He urged anyone in Copenhagen during this time to not miss out on this unique opportunity,” Nielsen said.

We can also witness the Earth’s magnetic field with our eyes. Aurora borealis, or what is commonly called the Northern lights, is a visual display of charged particles from the Sun interacting with Earth’s magnetic field.

The ESA’s official website explained that Earth’s magnetic field is largely generated by a lot of superheated, swirling liquid iron that makes up the outer core. This is around 3000 km beneath the surface. These act as a spinning conductor in a bicycle dynamo, which in turn creates electrical currents. This is what generates our continuously changing electromagnetic field.

