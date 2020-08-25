Europeans Grooving to Diljit Dosanjh’s 'G.O.A.T' in Switzerland is Sending Desi Fans in a Tizzy

Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s fan following is not just limited to India with the star commanding massive fan armies in various countries. And his international popularity was on display in Switzerland where a group of Europeans were caught grooving to the Punjabi singer's beats.

Dosanjh’s track G.O.A.T. was widely popular in India and fans loved the peppy pop number in the singer's charachteristic croon. But who would have thought the song would end up as a popular track in Europe too? A recent video that has been going viral online shows a group of women practicing bhangra steps to the beats of the hit Punjabi song.

The video was posted online by Indian Foreign Service Officer Gurleen Kaur, who captioned it, “When Europeans groove on @diljitdosanjh’s G.O.A.T! Indian Bhangra in #Switzerland by @karanvir_in.”

In the 45-second video, the women can be seen spiritedly following a Sikh man perform Bhagra to the beats of G.O.A.T. The video has gardened around 22 thousand views online.

Netizens were amazed and even proud of the popular global reach of Punjabi songs and culture spanning across continents. “Long live Punjabiyat, the real G.O.A.T!”, a user commented. The video has also caught the attention of Dosanjh himself, who has also retweeted it. Fans, meanwhile, went in a tizzy.

That is dope AF!*RESPECT* — Netflix & Enchiladas (@contodomiamor) August 23, 2020

Ah e gall🎧🔥✌️ — Manpreet Singh (@mpsinghsaab) August 24, 2020

Punjabi culture not indian culture.Love punjabi, love punjab 💚 — Nomi ਨੋਮੀ نَومِــی (@Nomii_gujjar) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Dosanjh has been making headlines throughout the global lockdown with his hilarious videos posted online.