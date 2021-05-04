Europe’s First Fully 3D Printed House Rented by Dutch Couple for Rs 71, 000 Per Month

A couple from the Netherlands, has rented Europe’s first fully 3-D printed house, claimed to have been built in just five days. The grey coloured house resembles a huge boulder as its printed stacked layers are visible with a few mistakes where the printer must have malfunctioned.

Retired Elize Lutz, 70 and Harrie Dekkers, 67, will be paying £700 (approx Rs 71,000) a month as rent for their new 94-square metre two-bedroom home in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Lutz will be renting the “special” house for six months and said that the first time she saw it, “it reminded her of something you knew when you were young.”

As per The Sun, it was 3D printed at a nearby factory where it was given a natural look despite being a result of highly advanced housing construction technology.

the 3D printed house the form of a large boulder, celebrating the possibilities of the unusual building method. https://t.co/Y41oJTNKuP pic.twitter.com/WMjwi6QcpP— designboom (@designboom) May 1, 2021

As the Netherlands prepares to make hundreds of thousands of such houses to accommodate its growing population which is facing a shortage of housing, such houses could become a common sight in coming years.

According to Theo Salet, a professor at Eindhoven’s Technical University and working to make 3D printing more sustainable states that houses can be printed using 30 cents less material by cutting down the amount of concrete that is used as the printing cuts down on waste by depositing the material only where it is needed.

The house was made after a collaboration between city hall, Eindhoven’s Technical University and construction companies called Project Milestone- and made up of 24 concrete elements printed by a machine that sprays layer upon layer before the roof is added.

Salet describes that the concrete used has the consistency of toothpaste so it is strong enough to bult but also wet enough so it sticks together. It is believed that such houses could be the key to solving housing shortages in the Netherlands as it takes less time and concrete to build when compared to traditional houses.

Bas Huysmans, chief exec of construction firm Weber Benelux claims it house is the first ever to be permitted by the local authorities and to be rented by people. He explains it took only 120 hours to make this as the printer doesn’t need breaks or rest.

Keywords- Dutch, 3D-printed house, Netherland, Elize Lutz, Harrie Dekkers, layers, Theo Salet, construction, sustainable

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here