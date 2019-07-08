Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Europe's Largest Glacier is Now A UNESCO World Heritage Site

UNESCO added Iceland's Vatnajokull National Park, Europe's largest with a landscape of "fire and ice," to its World Heritage List.

AFP

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Europe's Largest Glacier is Now A UNESCO World Heritage Site
Photo Credits : AFP/File / Joël SAGET​
Loading...

The protected area of some 14,500 square kilometres (around 5,600 square miles) -- or 14 percent of the whole country -- is "an exceptional example of both the interplay of ice and fire and of the separation of earth's tectonic plates on land," according to UNESCO.

"This recognition of the outstanding universal value of the Vatnajokull National Park will benefit the area and further ensure its integrity," Education Minister Lilja Alfredsdottir told AFP.

"We are all responsible for its magnificent nature and history."

The glacier, which covers more than half of the park and eight percent of Iceland's surface, reaches over several volcanic systems, including two of the most active volcanoes on the island, Grimsvotn and Bardabunga.

Iceland's highest point, Hvannadalshnjukur at 2,110 metres, is located at the southern edge of the glacier.

Tourists often flock to the peak to admire the view, when they aren't found at the Jokulsarlon lagoon, located at the foot of the ice cap with its characteristic small turquoise blue icebergs.

The park also contains the Lakagigar, a row of craters formed in a violent eruption in 1783, when lava spewed out of the mountain for months.

The spread of toxic ash ruined pastures leading to sickness and death of livestock and a subsequent famine killed around 10,000 people.

Some have argued that the event, which also had an impact on much of Europe, was one of the triggers of the French Revolution of 1789.

Shaped by volcanoes and surrounded by lava fields, the park is also home to the largest glacier in Europe, after which it is named.

Vatnajokull National Park is the third Icelandic site to join UNESCO's World Heritage List, after Thingvellir National Park in 2004, where the oldest parliament in the world was established, and the volcanic island of Surtsey in 2008.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram