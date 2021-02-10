Europe's Oldest Nun Who Survived 1918 Flu Pandemic and Both World Wars Now Beats Covid-19

A French nun, Sister Andre, who is Europe’s oldest person, is turning 117 on February 11, just days after she beat COVID-19.

Born as Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, she took the name Sister Andre in 1944 when she joined a Catholic charitable order. She had tested positive for coronavirus on January 16 but didn’t develop any symptoms. According to BBC, she told the media that she didn’t even realize she had it. However, the supercentenarian isolated herself from other residents in her retirement home in Toulon in southern France.

Britain's Daily Mail reported that when asked by local media if she was scared to have COVID, nun said that she wasn’t scared to die and she was happy to be with them but she wished that she was somewhere else joined by her brother, her grandfather and grandmother.

Andre is considered to be the world’s second-oldest living person, according to the Gerontology Research Group’s (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings list. The nun, now blind and in a wheelchair, is a spirited person who is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday but with a smaller than usual group of residents due to coronavirus infection risk.

Spokesman for the Sainte Catherine Labouré retirement home, David Tavella while talking to Daily Mail said that she was doing very well and has been lucky. He also added that she showed no fear of the disease and was concerned about other residents as well. He shared that while being infected she wasn’t concerned about her health but about her habits and asked him if her meal time or bedtime schedules would change.

He stated that now that she is cured, Sister is very calm and looking forward to her birthday on Thursday.

The world’s oldest living person is a woman named Kane Tanaka from Japan who turned 118 on January 2, 2021. It is interesting to note that the top 20 world’s oldest people in the Gerontology Research Group’s (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings list are all female.