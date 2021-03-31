EV Fans Scramble to Get Pronunciation of 'Voltswagen' Right Only to Realise it's April Fool's Prank

Volkswagen and more importantly the electric vehicle enthusiasts were recently taken on a ride by the German automaker after the company announced the renaming of its US operations as “Voltswagen of America" in a bid to draw people’s attention to its electric vehicle efforts. Turns out, it was all a joke. An April Fool’s prank, some felt, that had gone “too far". VW came under criticism on social media for its misleading news release on Tuesday, some commenters recalling the company’s diesel emissions scandal and years of misleading customers and regulators.

“Volkswagen of America will not be changing its name to Voltswagen. The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fool’s Day, highlighting the launch of the all-electric ID.4 SUV and signaling our commitment to bringing electric mobility to all," a VW U.S. spokesman said in a statement.

The news release, posted on its website and accompanied by tweets, was reported by Reuters and other outlets globally and included a detailed description of its purported rebranding efforts and new logos. The company pulled it late Tuesday.

But before it was revealed that it was a “joke" and not a thing of reality, curious netizens really wanted to know how to pronounce “Voltswagen" right. Is it “volts-va-gun" or “folts-va-gun" as similar to “folks-va-gun" or more commonly used “volks-va-gun".

So we prounounce it like Fault's Wagon? — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 30, 2021

People who can’t pronounce the letter “k” were already saying “Voltswagen” https://t.co/ktO1RYYBO1 — VOTE - While You Still Can (@SingleMaltz) March 30, 2021

"Voltswagen"Great, they just changed their name to read the way most Southerners pronounce the name anyway. ‍♂️ (Still a silly name.) — Jemison Thorsby (@TheBigBlueFrog) March 30, 2021

Cool, now is it pronounced Volts-wagen or Volt-swagen? I’m asking for a friend https://t.co/Q2VHiKnPkb— Andrew Takacs (@AndrewWTakacs) March 30, 2021

Is it pronounced Voltswagen or Fau-ltswagen? #Voltswagen— Arif Nadaf (@arifmn) March 30, 2021

But hey it turned out to a prank, something left the Internet sharply divided.

Turns out "Voltswagen" was actually an April Fools Day lie… it's not April Fools day… or even the day before April Fools Day This was awful https://t.co/rhVNW4jD0E pic.twitter.com/Bsa4TIuO76 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 31, 2021

On April 1, Voltswagen should put out a press release saying April Fools, we really had you going lol… …but then it turns out the press release is the real joke and it's still Voltswagen — Tom Randall (@tsrandall) March 30, 2021

you know, if I were a company famous for lying to regulators about emissions, I would avoid April Fools entirely https://t.co/ghZkaC7aYG— Elizabeth Lopatto (@mslopatto) March 30, 2021

(With inputs from Reuters)