EV Owners Shocked After Hacked Charging Station Screens Show Pornographic Photos

EV owners were in for a surprise as they went to charge their electric vehicles at the council car park in Isle of Wight, England. The charging points in the park were hacked to display obscene pornographic images on the screen. The charging points were a part of the GeniePoint network. The display screens fitted on the charging points were meant to show the company’s website – geniepoint.co.uk. But due to a mischievous hack, the screens showed inappropriate images being streamed from porn websites.

The council immediately issued an apology after the hack was being reported by the people who came to charge their EVs but couldn’t access the device. “The council would like to apologise to anyone that found the inappropriate web content and for any inconvenience from charge points out of action.,” the statement read, reported County Press.

The charging points that were hacked spread across Quay Road, Ryde, Cross Street, Cowes and Moa Place, and Freshwater. The visitors at these charging points, when tried accessing the website of the service provider, were being directed to a pornographic site. The hack, not only bungled the charging experience through lewd images but also unavailability.

Many visitors also reported that they were struggling to use the charging point as it kept booting them out. Reverting to the claims, the council spokesperson said, “Charge points can be out of service for a short period of time before being remotely rebooted so this could be the issue with it not working.” Taking note of the malfunction and the hack, the council decided to replace the charging points with new ones “over the next few months.”

With the proliferation of electric vehicles and the tech-laden ecosystem fostered by them, it is imperative that cybersecurity firms, government and private, take cognizance of the matter and build defences against such hacks.

